High-Tech Sensitive Toothpastes

The conceptual Samsung Bespoke smartpens have been designed by Yoon Jo as a range of styluses that follow on the namesake technology brand's aesthetic ethos for its BESPOKE product line. The styluses are ergonomic in design to make them comfortable enough for long-term use and come in a range of thoughtful color choices that set them apart from static technology products on the market. Each of the smart pens are paired with silicone grips to ensure they stay comfortably in the hand during use, even when dealing with sweaty palms or ambient moisture.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO