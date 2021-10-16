CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

'I saw giant UFO disable 10 live nukes at top secret base – and Pentagon is covering it up,' says US air force captain

By Patrick Knox - The Sun
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEN a giant UFO shut down nuclear weapons under...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Tyndall Air Force Base to perform anti-terrorism/force protection exercise

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning on October 25, Tyndall Air Force Base will perform an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise through October 28. According to the TAFB’s Facebook post, the exercise is being executed in order to validate, evaluate and inspect implementation of installation plans ensuring the base is positions and ready to respond […]
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL
New York Post

Russian aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone

Russian aircraft flew a bit too close to Alaska on Thursday, but apparently did not enter US or Canadian airspace, defense officials said. The planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends for hundreds of miles around the shore and is monitored for national security purposes, according to the military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Pentagon#Top Secret#Nukes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy