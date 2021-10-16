Trumpeter Thomas Marriott helps start Seattle Jazz Fellowship where jazz veterans can mentor younger musicians

There’s no doubt that one of Chicago’s great legacies is music. On Thursday, October 21, Rebuild Foundation is bringing Chicago’s jazz legacy alive with a special performance by acclaimed jazz vocalist, songwriter, bandleader and educator Katherine Davis. Davis will bring more. than 40 years of worldwide performance experience to artist...
2020 was a challenging year. But, unfortunately, it was exceptionally hard for music icon Smokey Robinson. Motown Legend Smokey Robinson shares that he contracted COVID-19 and nearly died from the virus at 81 years old. He feared that he would never sing again. Robinson spilled that last December, he spent...
The family of Brian Laundrie was meeting on Sunday “to grieve”, their lawyer told The Independent – but there are no plans to hold a funeral for the 23-year-old in the future.Mr Laundrie was at the centre of an interstate manhunt before his remains were identified last week in a Florida swamp.The Long Island native was wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito – who had last been heard from at the end of August.The young couple set off in July on a cross-country trip they were documenting on social media. An altercation between the...
Religion and faith can often be a touchy and polarizing subject for people to discuss, especially in today’s world where cancel culture has made it problematic for folks to express a difference of opinion. Mix that in with religion’s strict and often outdated views on secular culture and you have a recipe for disaster.
Splashes of color adorn a building on the corner of Avenue C and Main Street in Johnson City, but this isn't just a random piece of art to admire. This is a piece of art that is meant to educate and honor those who have bettered our community. The new...
I should have been suspicious before walking through the door. The sign above this particular Little Caesars, located at the end of a darkened strip mall in the farthest reaches of Stone Mountain, Georgia, wasn’t lit. But the lights were on inside the chain pizza joint, and a multicolored neon sign dangling from the window flashed the word “OPEN” off and on. Mandy and I had been driving for the past five hours and wanted nothing more than to load up on cheap pizza and cheaper beer and then crash at our Airbnb. So inside I went.
COVID-19 is about to take a major blow in San Antonio, thanks to area entertainers, fitness trainers, and restaurateurs duking it out in the boxing ring in support of raising funds for pandemic-stricken musicians. The Doc Watkins Classic: A Charity Boxing Gala will take place Friday, October 22 at the...
In any normal year, the Grandel and the adjoining Dark Room would easily be in the conversation about the best place in town to take in some jazz. But with COVID-19 upending, well, everything, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation-affiliated spaces were forced to get creative. Luckily, creativity is part and parcel to the overall mission of the organization, and soon a solution was found. The Grandel’s Open Air series has been making sure the music keeps playing all throughout our long international nightmare, setting up shop in a tent behind the Grandel and hosting several performances per week by some of the region’s hottest acts. And there’s been no cutting corners on the COVID safety measures, either. In addition to the outdoor aspect, masking and distancing has been prioritized, technological solutions have been employed to improve airflow, and ordering systems have been streamlined to ensure as little contact between employees and patrons as possible. All that attention to detail has given the Open Air series the distinguished honor of being the longest-running pandemic-era event series in all of St. Louis — and, importantly, it’s given us all a little more musical reprieve in a time we need it most. —Daniel Hill.
While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations.
“Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — Dennis Mackrel, assistant chairperson and professor of jazz studies at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, will teach a series of free in-person clinics at the New Jersey Youth Symphony. The program will run from October to April 2022. The NJYS artist-in-residence program...
Have you been thinking about becoming a mentor for a Buchanan Library Fellowship? If so, now is the time to submit a proposal for the spring 2022 semester. Mentors work with librarians and students on projects that build research skills. Students earn $1,000 for the semester’s work and present their final projects. For more information about the fellowship, visit the homepage or contact Celia Walker.
The Jazz River presents Terry Callier—Jazz’s Folk-Mystic. When he was in high school, someone heard him singing a popular doo-wop song and stopped him halfway. “Why are you trying to sound like somebody else. Just try and sound like you.” The most influential thing anyone ever told him. It wouldn’t...
Blessed by the food gods, it’s hard to have a bad meal in Louisville. But to pick just one meal? Easy: An A2, a K6 and a few Saigon beers poured into frosty mugs. I understand that other people swear by different Vietnam Kitchen orders though I can’t say I understand why. And in the moments that I’m eating Vietnam Kitchen, I can’t understand why anybody would ever eat anything other than Vietnam Kitchen. As a somewhat recent transplant, my obsession with the spicy red broth of the K6 (real name Hủ tiếu cay Triề u Châu) began during the pandemic, when a ban on in-person dining meant plastic takeout containers and anticipation-filled 15 minute drives back to Schnitzelburg from the South End. Soon, getting an order of A2 (fried egg rolls) and K6 became a weekly habit. And soon, I stopped making lists of new restaurants to try, instead devoting that mental energy to figuring out when I could next get to Vietnam Kitchen again. In June, a panic set in when I learned the restaurant was being put up for sale by its owner. One night that month, we rushed to get there for a late dinner but arrived too late to order anything. Moping in the Iroquois Manor parking lot, I tried thinking of what else I might like to eat that night; I couldn’t think of anything.
The Wednesday edition of the Night Beat delves into jazz interpretations of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” by the Jeremy Levy big band, guitarist Jim Hall’s “Lament for a Fallen Matador” based on Tomaso Albinoni’s “Adagio in G minor” and Lalo Schifrin’s “Scheherazade Fantasy” with music composed by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov and featuring James Morrison on trumpet.
Karamu House has got a new music series launching this week they’re calling the “Good News Concert Series,” which will explore music influenced by jazz and gospel. Gospel musician Johnny Parker and Tri-C JazzFest have worked together to put together the first concert of the series. It will feature the...
Jazz Quartet MFUO opens SMC’S Friday Night Jazz Series season. The jazz concert was the inaugural performance of the fall 2021 semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting the last season of concerts. On September 24 the group MFUO performed at the SMC Performing Arts Center. SMC Jazz Band Professor F. K. Fiddmont has managed the Friday Night Jazz series since 2007, succeeding Alvin Lyles, a former Professor at SMC, who taught Jazz History for 29 years.
The pandemic may have stopped live music for a beat, but on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. the UW-Whitewater Jazz One Ensemble and world famous guest artist Robert Hurst showed the audience that jazz is alive and well. Presented with a timeless and classy sound, the only word to adequately describe the outcome of the night is, success. They reminded everyone what it means to go out for a night and truly enjoy music – not simply to listen, but to be engrossed.
Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82.
Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time.
Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range.
The band, which...
