I read with interest the article concerning the controversy over the Potter Hill Mill Dam removal. Let’s state what this controversy is really about. It’s a handful of riverfront landowners who are afraid their personal playground will be changed if the dam is removed versus the thousands of residents downstream who will benefit from flood mitigation and the Pawcatuck River itself which will benefit from being reconnected to flow through its natural habitat. This is also a case of people presenting statements as if they were facts without any data to back it up versus scientists and engineers who have done a careful study using physical measurements, computer modeling, and years of studies on other similar dam-removal projects.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO