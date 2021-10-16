Lair (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

"You brought that thing into my house!" 1091 Pictures has released the official trailer for an indie horror titled Lair, from filmmaker Adam Ethan Crow. This already premiered at FrightFest just a few months ago, and is arriving on VOD this November. A fractured family are forced to face their demons, metaphorically and literally, as they become embroiled in a man's attempt to prove the existence of a supernatural entity in order to overturn a friend's murder charge. It's described as "a new twist on the classic haunting horror formula" - this looks way freakier than it sounds written about here. The film stars Alana Wallace, Kashif O'Connor, Corey Johnson, Oded Fehr, Anya Newall, Alexandra Gilbreath, Aislinn De'ath, and Sean Buchanan. Uh yeah this looks extra spooky, with some good scares in this trailer alone. And they're still hiding plenty. This is way more than just "is there a demonic force" - there definitely is and it is creepy.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO