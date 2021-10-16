CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 broke out of a bullish pattern on Thursday when it crossed the top-side trend-line running down off the highs. This could send the SPX back to the record highs in short order, with 4545 needing to get crossed to notch a new all-time high. It would...

The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Inflation Expectations Buoy Bullion

Gold prices’ recent gains have come on the back of rising inflation expectations outpacing bond yields. The final week of October will see several central bank meetings and initial 3Q’21 GDP readings, putting focus on how policymakers are planning on dealing with persistently higher inflation in context of a weaker growth environment.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels

US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to trade within a well-defined range. USD/JPY takes a breather after falling from psychological resistance. The safe haven US Dollar has recently lost momentum against major currency pairs as fundamentals continue to weigh on risk appetite. After breaking above the key psychological level of 90.00...
CURRENCIES
24/7 Wall St.

Where ARKF Stands After Q3

24/7 Wall St. takes a look at one of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds. The third quarter for this ETF was somewhat hampered by a weak September, but it stands to benefit from here.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow scale new peaks; Nasdaq hit by Facebook

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday following positive earnings from American Express , while the Nasdaq was pressured after social media giants including Facebook tumbled on Apple privacy tweak worries. The benchmark index hit an intraday record for the second straight session and...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?

USD/CAD trend has been persistent but yesterday put in a pause. Will the pause have USD/CAD emerging or setting up for more selling?. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Sell-off Pausing or Reversing?. USD/CAD has been very weak the past month, with very little reprieve since the selling began. Nothing trends straight up...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall, dragged by communications services

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday as disappointing quarterly reports from Snap Inc and Intel Corp dragged down the communications and technology sectors and investors turned skittish as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussed stimulus tapering. After hitting record highs in morning trading the Dow...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow Industrials Finish at Record High

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday but finished higher for a third consecutive week. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up about 74 points, or 0.2%, to 35677, a new record high, in 4.p.m. trading. The S&P 500 index shed around 0.1%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed; Tech Lags as S&P Hits New High; Dow up 120 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Friday, with the S&P edging to a new all-time high, but with some big-name technology stocks lagging after flashing warning signs in their quarterly updates. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the S&P 500 was up 4 points, or 0.1%, at 4,554...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Snaps Back - Can Yen Bulls Drive It?

Japanese Yen Technical Price Forecast: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels. Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart. USD/JPY threatens exhaustion into uptrend resistance after six-week rally. Support 112.40, 111.60/98 (critical)- Key resistance at 114.55/92, 116. The US Dollar snapped snaped a six-week winning streak against the Japanese Yen with...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Dow just bagged its first record close since Aug. 16 as Powell says U.S. might see 'maximum employment' in 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its first record closing high in over two months, but the broader market faced headwinds from selling in information technology shares in an otherwise solid week of gains for the main three equity benchmarks. The Dow closed up 0.2% to reach 35,677, on a preliminary basis, marking the first all-time closing high since Aug. 16. The advance for the price-weighted blue-chip benchmark were supported in part by gains in American Express Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The record for the Dow also comes a day after the S&P 500 index registered its first closing high since Sept. 2. The broad-market index closed down 0.1% on Friday at around 4,544. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.8% at about 15,090, weighed by shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. . Fed's Powell said the U.S. labor market might continue to improve so it reaches "maximum employment" next year, speaking at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 climbs to record closing high; IBM weighs on the Dow

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 boasted a record closing high and its seventh straight session of gains on Thursday while the Nasdaq was boosted by such high-profile stocks as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT ) but a tumble in IBM (NYSE: IBM ) shares weighed on the Dow.
STOCKS
DailyFx

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook is Bullish, Near-term Chart in Focus

The DAX is putting in a short-term consolidation pattern after breaking a downward line of resistance. This should have it rallying back towards the record high. People have asked if a head-and-shoulders top could be forming. The answer is, sure. But for now there is still much work to be done to confirm that scenario, so continuing to run with what is in front of us, which is a bullish-looking market.
STOCKS
Reuters

IBM weighs on the Dow; Nasdaq and S&P gain ground

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Dow was weighed down on Thursday by a collapse in IBM (IBM.N) shares after a disappointing quarterly report, but the Nasdaq gained and the S&P 500 index (.SPX) touched a record high with help from high-profile stocks such as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). After hitting an...
STOCKS

