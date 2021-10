Bye weeks tend to always come at the perfect time. You need the break, physically and mentally. You can recharge or heal up. The coaching staff can get out and recruit a little, or just spend a weekend smiling instead of stressing—and everyone deserves that. The fanbase gets to enjoy a weekend without a mental breakdown, unless of course you’re chosen to hitch your professional wagon to the Denver Broncos, in which case there is no reprieve from this hell.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO