A key species of bumblebee is in trouble, especially in Maine. The loss of the American bumblebee is yet another sign that something is ecologically rotten in the state. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning a one-year review to determine whether to declare the American bumblebee an endangered species after observing significant declines in its population — particularly in states like Maine, where they are all but gone.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO