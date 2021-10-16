Letter to the editor: What sort of illogical country are we becoming?

I am writing in opposition to any Medical Freedom ordinance being adopted by the council. Any such proposal is likely to violate state law and open the city and each councilor to lawsuits and liability. More importantly, it could damage already fragile small businesses and workers should the council give them this signal that they can flout mandates and expose their workers and customers to harm. In this time of hardship for our community, Brian Munson is wasting the council’s time with political grandstanding, and he’s risking the lives of our citizens with this nonsense proposal.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO