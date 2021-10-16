CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter to the editor: What sort of illogical country are we becoming?

Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago

As an independent, I try to stay out of politics if I can. But the Biden administration in a matter of a few days redefined logical insanity. In the Sept 30 Journal Inquirer we...

www.journalinquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: What Munson is asking for is not freedom

I am writing in opposition to any Medical Freedom ordinance being adopted by the council. Any such proposal is likely to violate state law and open the city and each councilor to lawsuits and liability. More importantly, it could damage already fragile small businesses and workers should the council give them this signal that they can flout mandates and expose their workers and customers to harm. In this time of hardship for our community, Brian Munson is wasting the council’s time with political grandstanding, and he’s risking the lives of our citizens with this nonsense proposal.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: What is the real agenda of climate extremists?

I thought I had seen it all, then I read the Sept. 30 overpopulation-scare letter by Chuck Savall and nearly fell out of my chair! He wrote, “You no longer have a right to bear children. Instead, you have a responsibility not to. Zero = hero, one is enough, two is too many.”
ADVOCACY
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Schoolnik focuses on the greater good in Vernon

Jesse Schoolnik is my choice for mayor of Vernon. Schoolnik believes in Vernon and the people who make it so special. Schoolnik’s natural open-mindedness and genial personality made him a great staffer at the bipartisan U.S. Senate Finance Committee. There, his work focused on the greater good, not partisan politics, and Schoolnik was a perfect fit.
ELECTIONS
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Floyd-Cranford’s passion is evident in policies in Manchester

I strongly support the reelection of Pamela Floyd-Cranford to the Manchester Board of Directors. Floyd-Cranford and I met in 1988 when we began working for the Department of Children and Families. As she has advanced to a manager position in DCF she continues to demonstrate the same commitment to understanding and communicating the position of those for whom she is responsible, advocating for a better quality of life for children and families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sherwood Gazette

OPINION: The 14th Amendment, the real revolution

Greg Wasson: 'Oregon women landed one of the first blows in the fight that allows most of us to 'work to live...''Originally, the Bill of Rights applied only to the feds, meaning victims of state abuse could expect little help from the federal courts. So, if one faction gained control of the entire state government — including the state courts — the other factions in the state were S.O.L. The equal protections guarantees of the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868, changed all that. States — theoretically — were no longer free to pick and choose which laws benefited which citizens....
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: What is the root of post office problems?

I’m a resident of Silverthorne, and I have a P.O. box at the Dillon post office. Until recently, we’ve been quite satisfied with the Dillon facility. Obviously things have changed. Summit Daily News articles have covered the problem at both facilities but fail to ask or answer a key question:...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: In Tolland, Jones makes community a better place

It is an honor to write a letter of endorsement for Steve Jones, an incumbent Town Council member seeking reelection in Tolland. What Jones rolls his sleeves up for and gets involved in serves all the residents of Tolland and makes our community a better place. Whether it is as...
TOLLAND, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Alliance Review

Letter to the Editor: Prior complaints become rallying cry in Marlington

Two years ago, when two candidates ran to join Carolyn Gabric on Marlington’s Board of Education, they put out a lot of information regarding NEXUS and how the “revenue stream will decrease dramatically and is not guaranteed.” The orange flier went on to say, “This tax revenue is also anticipated to be challenged and possibly reduced, as discussed during Board of Education meetings.”
POLITICS
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Tolland candidate wants to build on accomplishments

I hope to earn your vote Nov. 2 for Tolland Town Council. I am seeking your support to continue what was accomplished over the last two years and expand upon what we can do better to rebound our town. As liaison to the Conservation Commission, Tolland Public Library Foundation, and...
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Madru will lead on challenging issues in Ellington

Mike Madru, candidate for Ellington first selectman, pledges to form a new commission to promote the local farms and agriculture-related businesses we depend on and love. He pledges to hire night shift police officers, sensibly increasing law enforcement presence, to address car break-ins and related crimes that have occurred in Ellington’s neighborhoods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Candidate would be great asset for board in Somers

Candidates running for school board must demonstrate ability to bridge the business of running the district while also focusing on and communicating the district’s priorities for academic achievement. I worked with Bob Chester for years at MassMutual Financial Group, and I personally observed that Chester is a natural “change agent”...
ELECTIONS
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: We must make this problem better

After reading Sue Weber’s comments to our Board of Supervisors, I’m confused and disappointed in our elected officials. I continue to read in Plumas News of very large sums of money (many, many thousands) that I and many others have donated to benefit the victims of the Dixie Fire. In addition, it has been my understanding there also are considerable state and federal funds available to help fire victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Obama: 'I understand' why Americans want to know when COVID-19 mandates will end

Former President Barack Obama traveled to New Jersey on Saturday to campaign for Gov. Phil Murphy and claimed that he understands why Americans are questioning when COVID-19 mandates will end. BIDEN LEANS MORE ON OBAMA WITH WHITE HOUSE UNDER PRESSURE FROM MULTIPLE CRISES. "The science says it's the right thing...
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Let’s build on strong foundation of government in Somers

Working on a variety of town commissions and projects over the last eight years, I’ve been impressed with how well Somers is governed, thanks largely to a core of committed, responsible employees in its administration. One reason that I decided to run for the Board of Selectmen this year is to preserve that level of competent, capable governance, at a time when it faces some significant challenges.
POLITICS
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Candidate provided pandemic leadership in Suffield

I am honored to be a candidate for reelection to the Suffield Board of Education. During my first term, I provided steady leadership through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud of hiring our new superintendent, Timothy Van Tasel, who brings high academic standards, collaboration, transparency, and open communication to our district. I supported a heightened focus on social/emotional well-being, new academic support staff to help students during the pandemic, enhanced professional development for educators, new STEM instruction in our younger grades, and many other initiatives.
SUFFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy