Letter to the editor: What sort of illogical country are we becoming?

I am honored to be a candidate for reelection to the Suffield Board of Education. During my first term, I provided steady leadership through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud of hiring our new superintendent, Timothy Van Tasel, who brings high academic standards, collaboration, transparency, and open communication to our district. I supported a heightened focus on social/emotional well-being, new academic support staff to help students during the pandemic, enhanced professional development for educators, new STEM instruction in our younger grades, and many other initiatives.
