CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Atlas V rocket blasts into space on 4 billion mile asteroid hunt

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 8 days ago

The spacecraft carried a disc made of lab-grown diamonds for one of its science instruments. A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

75 years ago, a Nazi rocket took the of Earth from space

It takes a minute to make out what are smooth white cloud formations floating above the fuzzy greyscale Earth, a swirl of monochrome set against the blackness of space. NASA astronauts have taken more than 900,000 images from space. But 75 years ago — before Scott Kelly was given a Nikon D4, and before the famous “Blue Marble” full view of Earth — there was this. The very first photograph of Earth from space.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA Perseverance mission shows flash floods on Mars

Pictures of boulders that were carried by flash floods into a lake bed might not seem too thrilling. But when it’s the Perseverance rover photographing the Martian landscape and capturing evidence of dramatic weather events — and perhaps a climactic change — that occurred on this now-desolate planet billions of years ago, the images are indeed intriguing.
ASTRONOMY
mauinow.com

NASA Awards $15M for Asteroid Hunting Telescopes on Maui

The University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy received a $15 million NASA grant to continue its world-leading efforts to discover Near-Earth Objects and Potentially Hazardous Asteroids. IfA’s Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) atop Haleakalā currently finds nearly as many NEOs and PHAs as the rest of the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Asteroid#Rocket#Space Rocks#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover: Studying the Jezero Delta From a Distance

The Perseverance rover and science team took a well-earned rest during conjunction, but there was still exciting news to share! Last week, the first scientific paper containing results from the mission was published in Science Magazine. Images taken of the front of the Jezero delta – a landform created when a river enters a larger body of water – as well as a nearby butte named Kodiak, have led mission scientists to a better understanding of the history and habitability of Jezero crater in the past.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fremont Tribune

South Korea launches space rocket

South Korea's first domestically produced space rocket reached its desired altitude on Thursday but failed to deliver a dummy payload into orbit in its first test launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
earth.com

Detecting asteroids and debris in space

Detecting asteroids and debris in space Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency (ESA) describes how experts monitor debris and asteroids in space. The Flyeye telescope was developed to scan the sky and split it into 16 smaller images to get a better view of asteroids. The technology allows scientists to examine the composition and orbit of a space rock to determine if it poses a threat to the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Spaceflight Now

Images: Atlas 5 blasts off with NASA’s Lucy asteroid mission

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket streaked into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA unpacks its successor to Hubble: $10 BILLION James Webb Space Telescope will launch 930,000 miles into space this December where it will peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been unpacked in French Guiana ahead of its launch this December. The highly-anticipated $10 billion (£7.2bn) observatory is a successor to Hubble, and will allow astronomers to peer deeper into the Universe than ever before. NASA confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: 'After...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

ULA Rocket Lifts Off NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft for Asteroid Exploration

United Launch Alliance‘s Atlas V rocket has launched a NASA spacecraft designed for a 12-year mission to help researchers study the Trojan asteroids that share the orbit of Jupiter around the sun. The Lucy spacecraft embarked on an interplanetary trajectory from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 16, ULA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHIO Dayton

NASA: Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon

Scientists said Thursday they have found evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of one of Jupiter’s moons, NASA said. In a news release, NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observations of Europa, an icy moon that is 90% the size of Earth’s moon, revealed the presence of “persistent water vapor” in one of the satellite’s hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Liftoff! Atlas V Clears the Launch Pad with NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft

We have booster ignition and liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 5:34 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying NASA’s Lucy spacecraft! The rocket is on its way, carrying the spacecraft to begin its voyage to explore the Trojan asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Lucy mission launch - live: Probe to explore asteroids around Jupiter blasts into space

Nasa has launched a new asteroid mission today to study two large clusters of space rocks around Jupiter, with hopes that the spacecraft’s work will shed light on some of the mysteries of our solar system.The Lucy mission, named after a fossilised human ancestor whose skeleton gave insight into human evolution, is set to explore a record-breaking number of asteroids over the next 12 years.Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, which have been described as “the fossils of planet formation”, could help to reveal information about how our solar system's planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they ended up in their current configuration.NASA has said that no other single mission has been designed to visit as many different objects independently orbiting the sun in the history of space exploration.
ASTRONOMY
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: ULA Atlas V Rocket Successfully Launches from Cape Canaveral Carrying Asteroid Hunter ‘Lucy’

ABOVE LIVE VIDEO: Launch is targeted for 5:34 a.m. ET. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – NASA’s Lucy mission, the agency’s first to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, launched at 5:34 a.m. EDT Saturday on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Phys.org

Russian rocket tests briefly destabilise space station

The International Space Station was briefly destabilised Friday during tests of a Russian-made Soyuz rocket, but the crew and the orbital station were not in danger, Moscow said. Russia's Roscosmos space agency said the incident happened during tests of the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft set to return a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy