Companies are pouring money into artificial intelligence. Some want to use it to develop new products. But is it worth the investment? Not necessarily, according to Lynn Wu, Wharton associate professor of operations, information, and decisions. In a whiteboard presentation based on her Wharton Executive Education lecture, Wu points out that while AI and analytics are driving innovation, the world isn’t seeing as much as we’d hoped AI would deliver. While investment in R&D has risen over the past century, the number of ideas per capita has dropped. “If you invest in AI, you might not see the innovation you expect,” says Wu.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO