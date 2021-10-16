CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa’s largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Africa’s largest film festival is kicking off in Burkina Faso for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The...

UPI News

Trial starts 34 years after Burkina Faso leader Sankara's assassination

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The trial started Monday over the assassination of Burkina Faso's revered revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago. Fourteen men will go to trial, accused of complicity in killing the revered leader of Burkina Faso at age 37, known as "Africa's Che Guevara," during a coup on October 15, 1987, the BBC reported.
AFRICA
pv-magazine.com

French developer secures backing for 30 MW in Burkina Faso

French energy developer GreenYellow has obtained a €4.5 million ($5.2 million) guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to support the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso. The Paris-based company said the guarantee will cover its equity and quasi equity investments in Société...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Fespaco: Pomp and colour as Africa’s biggest film festival starts

The 27th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) is under way in Burkina Faso's capital. Thousands thronged the Palais des Sports complex in the Ouaga 2000 district to witness the start of Africa's largest film festival, which runs from 16 to 23 October. The event...
MOVIES
globalvoices.org

Film festival documents stories of sustainable development in Africa

Films that unpack the global Sustainable Development Agenda (SDA) will be featured and screened in the first virtual NGO International Film Festival (NGOIFF) from Oct. 20 to 22, 2021. The NGOIFF, the first of its kind aimed at an African audience, intends to forge a platform for storytellers, filmmakers, development...
MOVIES
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee’s Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will embark October 16 on her first trip to Africa as Assistant Secretary. Assistant Secretary Phee will begin her travel in Ghana, where she will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives. The Assistant Secretary will reaffirm our strategic partnership and explore cooperation to advance shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding U.S.-Ghana trade and investment, addressing the climate crisis, creating opportunities for clean energy, and strengthening democracy in West Africa, through Ghana’s leadership as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As Ghana will join the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, the Assistant Secretary will also lay the groundwork for advancing shared objectives and cooperating on key international and regional Africa priorities.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Limbo in a blue tent: African asylum-seekers stuck on Cyprus

It seems a strange place to pitch a tent.Plump in the middle of the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone that has divided Cyprus along ethnic lines since 1974, in the heart of the island's medieval capital, two Cameroonian asylum-seekers have lived in a small blue tent for nearly five months.The breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, through which they entered hoping to reach the European Union-member, Greek Cypriot south, will deport them if they go back. And the south seems determined not to let them in — to discourage more would-be migrants from trying the same route.To make things worse, the two...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Deadly clashes as banned Pakistan party continues protest

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest. Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.
PROTESTS
investing.com

Jelurida Africa Will Kick off The East Africa Blockchain Expedition On October 23

Jelurida Africa is proud to announce the upcoming East Africa Blockchain Expedition, starting on October 23, 2021. The expedition is designed to educate the residents of East Africa on blockchain technology through the storytelling of personal experiences. Moreover, participants can obtain blockchain certification through this expedition, paving the way for broader development and adoption of this technology.
AFRICA
abc17news.com

Hurrican Rick gains force off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick gathered force off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast by Monday as a Category 3 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick may be a major hurricane with winds as high as 120 miles per hour (195 kph) before hitting land somewhere between the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo. On Saturday, the hurricane was located about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south of the coastal resort of Zihuatanejo. The storm had winds of 85 mph (135 kph), and was moving north-northwest at 7 miles per hour (11 kph). The center warned Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides.
ENVIRONMENT

