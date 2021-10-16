Africa’s largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

It seems a strange place to pitch a tent.Plump in the middle of the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone that has divided Cyprus along ethnic lines since 1974, in the heart of the island's medieval capital, two Cameroonian asylum-seekers have lived in a small blue tent for nearly five months.The breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, through which they entered hoping to reach the European Union-member, Greek Cypriot south, will deport them if they go back. And the south seems determined not to let them in — to discourage more would-be migrants from trying the same route.To make things worse, the two...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO