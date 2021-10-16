CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic pounds plague children and teenagers

Gillette News Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more time indoors, less things to do and the same amount to eat, it’s reasonable to...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

publicradiotulsa.org

"Plagues upon the Earth: Disease and the Course of Human History"

"Survival of the City: Living and Thriving in an Age of Isolation" "How Our Bodies Fight Disease, Attract Others, and Define Our Selves" (Encore presentation.) 'Das Coronavirus' Podcast Captivates Germany With Scientific Info On The Pandemic. By Rob Schmitz • Mar 31, 2020. When news broke of an epidemic in...
TULSA, OK
MyChesCo

CDC: 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Primary or Secondary Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

New study highlights stark disparities in caregiver deaths by race and ethnicity, calls for urgent public health response. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control reports that a new modeling study published in Pediatrics reveals one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19-associated deaths. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response – both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
palmcoastobserver.com

Survey shows how the pandemic has brought mental health needs, especially among children, into focus

From: AdventHealth Central Florida Division Corporate Communications. More people are taking up activities to improve their mental health such as exercise, meditation and mindfulness compared to before the pandemic, signaling how 2020 and 2021 have begun to overhaul attitudes about mental health, according to a recent AdventHealth survey conducted just ahead of World Mental Health Day on Sunday, Oct. 10.
KIDS
MassLive.com

COVID pandemic losses hit Massachusetts children from minority communities at the highest rates

Nearly 1,200 children in Massachusetts lost a parent or grandparent during the initial 15 months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a devastating new study that captures the reverberating intergenerational trauma wrought by COVID-19. Children from racial and ethnic monitories experienced a disproportionate share of the loss throughout the country...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kfgo.com

Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media

TOKYO (Reuters) – Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country’s education ministry. As the COVID-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry’s survey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord Monitor

Our Turn: Recklessly endangering New Hampshire children during a pandemic

We anticipate that FDA and CDC advisory groups will approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 in less than two weeks. As pediatricians, we are excited for this opportunity to further protect our patients. We should all be excited by the possibility that vaccinating this population will help finally end the pandemic.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Mental Health Cases in Children During the Pandemic- A Study by Paul Haarman

Reports indicate that almost 29% of kids suffered from emotional and mental health in May 2020. About 31% of parents complained about their kids’ deteriorating mental health. Like grownups, children faced plenty of covid-induced problems with school closures, inaccessibility to healthcare, isolation, and more. Some children couldn’t eat and sleep appropriately due to increasing levels of fear, irritability, etc. The higher demand for mental health help in children also led to a lack of care issues, intensifying the problems. Here is a quick overview of the mental health issues they suffered and what led to such situations in them.
KIDS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Children’s burn injuries rose during early part of pandemic: Pediatrician group

Itasca, IL — Unintentional burn injuries among children climbed 32.5% during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with the same period in the previous year, new research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows. Researchers analyzed March-September data from 2019 and 2020 from nine Level I pediatric...
KIDS
WRDW-TV

New study shows how pandemic created unhealthy habits for children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Physicians are raising concerns over new data from the American Medical Association that shows an increase in the percentage of overweight or obese children, specifically those ages 5-11. Dr. Stephanie Holt is a physician with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Physician Group, and she is just one of many health experts expressing her concerns.
KIDS
wdhn.com

Children’s social skills are different since the pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After a year of virtual classes due to the pandemic, schools in the Wiregrass. are slowly getting back to normal in brick and mortar classrooms. While students and staff are grateful to be in the traditional learning setting, the social skills of many students have fallen behind. This has caused some students to display disruptive behavior in the classroom.
KIDS
KMBC.com

COVID-19 pandemic leads to higher rates of depression, anxiety in teens, children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three leading medical organizationsdeclared a national emergency this week in child and adolescent mental health. The Kansas City area knows the situation all too well. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children's Hospital Association say they are seeing soaring...
KIDS

