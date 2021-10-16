Pandemic pounds plague children and teenagers

New study highlights stark disparities in caregiver deaths by race and ethnicity, calls for urgent public health response. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control reports that a new modeling study published in Pediatrics reveals one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19-associated deaths. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response – both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.

