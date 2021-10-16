Pandemic pounds plague children and teenagers

Reports indicate that almost 29% of kids suffered from emotional and mental health in May 2020. About 31% of parents complained about their kids’ deteriorating mental health. Like grownups, children faced plenty of covid-induced problems with school closures, inaccessibility to healthcare, isolation, and more. Some children couldn’t eat and sleep appropriately due to increasing levels of fear, irritability, etc. The higher demand for mental health help in children also led to a lack of care issues, intensifying the problems. Here is a quick overview of the mental health issues they suffered and what led to such situations in them.
Comments / 0