Saturday Sports: Chicago Sky earn a record victory in WNBA game

By Tom Goldman
KUCB
 8 days ago

And I look forward all week to saying, and now it's time for sports. SIMON: Chicago goes Sky high over the Mercury. Houston takes Game 1 over Boston, the American League. A bittersweet goodbye to the San Francisco Giants. We're joined by NPR's Tom Goldman. Tom, thanks so much...

Chicago Sky hand Phoenix Mercury largest defeat in WNBA Finals history in Game 3 win

CHICAGO -- By the fourth quarter of Friday's Game 3 in the WNBA Finals, a lot of the electric energy had dissipated at a sold-out Wintrust Arena. Not because the hometown Chicago Sky were struggling. To the contrary, they are now one victory away from the first WNBA title in franchise history. It's just that the Sky so thoroughly dominated the Phoenix Mercury in an 86-50 victory that the Chicago fans could relax for much of the second half.
