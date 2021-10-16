CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The fatal stabbing of a UK lawmaker has been deemed a terrorist act

By Frank Langfitt
KUCB
 8 days ago

London's Metropolitan Police say the killing of a British lawmaker is a terrorist attack. Sir David Amess was stabbed to death while he was meeting with constituents on Friday in a town in southeast England. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The British government is ordering a review of...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Boris Johnson
audacy.com

UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died

LONDON (AP) — Police say a man has died in an incident where a British lawmaker was attacked in eastern England. Essex Police did not name the dead man, but the stabbing victim was widely named as Conservative lawmaker David Amess. Police say a man has been arrested and is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

BREAKING: UK Lawmaker Stabbed to Death

A U.K. lawmaker has succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed on Friday, local media reported. Conservative MP David Amess, 69, was meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Southend-on-Sea, which is east of London, when he was stabbed numerous times. “He was treated by emergency services but, sadly,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Narcity

An Ontario Man Said He Committed Terrorist Acts & His Charge Has Reportedly Been Dropped

An Ontario man who claimed he had joined a terrorist group just had his charges reportedly dropped. In a news release posted on September 25, 2020, the RCMP had arrested and charged 26-year-old Shehroze Chaudhry from Burlington, Ontario, after he claimed he travelled to Syria in 2016 to join ISIS. Chaudhry also claimed he committed terrorist acts with them, and he was charged with hoax-terrorist activity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#England#Metropolitan Police#British#Npr#Somali#Islamist#Parliament#Catholic#Iranian
The Independent

Man under house arrest asks to be moved to prison ‘to avoid wife’

A man under house arrest reportedly asked police to take him to prison so he could avoid his wife.The 30-year-old took himself to a police station in Italy at the weekend to make the appeal, local media said.He told officers he could no longer stand house arrest with his wife, according to Italian media.The Albanian man said this was why he decided to leave the house and ask police if he could spend the rest of his setence behind bars instead, Il Messagero reported. According to Italian media, the man got what he was looking for and has since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
cityxtramagazine.com

New Weapon From China Reportedly Causes Satellites To Explode

A team of scientists in China have created a device that uses explosives to destroy enemy satellites. The weapon can be inserted inside of a satellite’s exhaust nozzle, according to The South China Morning Post. A paper published about the device and obtained by SCMP says that it can detonate to create a “time-controlled, steady explosion.”
CHINA
AFP

German IS bride accused of murdering Yazidi girl faces verdict

A Munich court will decide on Monday whether a German woman believed to have joined the Islamic State jihadist group is guilty of the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst in the sun. Jennifer Wenisch, 30, faces a maximum term of life in jail if found guilty of committing murder and murder as a war crime. She is also charged with membership of a terrorist organisation and violations of the German War Weapons Control Act. German prosecutors allege Wenisch and her IS husband "purchased" a Yazidi woman and child as household "slaves" whom they held captive while living in then IS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015. "After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonising death of thirst in the scorching heat," prosecutors charge.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy