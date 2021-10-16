The fatal stabbing of a UK lawmaker has been deemed a terrorist act

A Munich court will decide on Monday whether a German woman believed to have joined the Islamic State jihadist group is guilty of the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst in the sun.
Jennifer Wenisch, 30, faces a maximum term of life in jail if found guilty of committing murder and murder as a war crime. She is also charged with membership of a terrorist organisation and violations of the German War Weapons Control Act.
German prosecutors allege Wenisch and her IS husband "purchased" a Yazidi woman and child as household "slaves" whom they held captive while living in then IS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015.
"After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonising death of thirst in the scorching heat," prosecutors charge.
