CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Changes are coming: A cold front brings a taste of fall

By Melissa Hall
WJCL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow Melissa on Facebook here and Twitter here. We'll have a clear and mild start to the weekend with all of us waking up with temperatures that are well above average. And this afternoon's highs look to run almost 10 degrees above average thanks to the heat getting pushed down on...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Warming Up Before Storms Blow Through Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Warming up before storms blow through Maryland. October is off to a dry start so far with only .24" of rainfall. Sunday ends up with a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the comfortable mid to upper 60s. Monday starts off warm with highs reaching...
BALTIMORE, MD
wdrb.com

Cold Front Brings Line Of Stronger Storms Early Monday

We saw some showers and storms move across the area this morning along a warm front that is associated with a low pressure moving toward our area. On the backside of this Low, there is a strong cold front that will be making its way through our area early on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
desotocountynewsroom.com

Your 3 Day Forecast

Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy by late afternoon with winds from the South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will move through the area just after midnight bringing a 60% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, but the line of storms should...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
MARYLAND STATE
WJCL

Cloudier but warmer today, storms set to return this week

Almost everyone is starting Sunday off with cooler temperatures than yesterday morning, but this afternoon looks to be not only warmer but cloudier too. Fortunately, rain chances look to hold off until Monday, when the first of two systems arrives and brings rain chances with it starting around your morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT for a cold front to bring a few showers and weakening storms with it by morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patchy drizzle or a shower can’t be ruled out overnight but overall, our weather is quiet than compared to say Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois where there are numerous severe, and tornado warned storms happening. That same system is moving our way for tomorrow but will be significantly weaker when it arrives here. The cold front associated with this storm system won’t produce a lot of rain across our area. The bulk of the energy and stormy weather will stay well to our northeast in parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Severe storms look unlikely for us tomorrow. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a 40% chance for scattered showers and maybe isolated storms. Spotty development is possible by sunrise and then we will see the scattered activity move across the state during the late morning hours and early afternoon hours from west to east. It’ll become a little breezy Monday afternoon with westerly winds blowing at 10-15 mph.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJCL

A 'triple play' of weather hazards will unfold this week across the US

Video above: Heavy rains sweeping across northern California. It's time to stay weather aware as a barrage of threats unfolds across the United States this week, creating hazards from coast to coast. From "bomb cyclones" to severe weather and nor'easters, this week has it all. Evacuation orders in place across...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy