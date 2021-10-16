CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder Guard Lu Dort's Jumper Continues to Improve

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 8 days ago

Since his rookie season when Lu Dort was known for just being a defensive player, he's consistently improved his offensive game. Now that he's becoming a more well-rounded player and effective on both ends of the floor, his 3-point shooting is one of the things he's improved on most.

As a rookie, Dort shot just 29.7% on 2.8 attempts per game. From there, he saw a huge jump in production in year two, knocking down 34.3% of his 6.3 attempts per contest.

He even hit a huge game-winning 3 last season against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the preseason, Dort took yet another step forward. Through three preseason games, he went 10-for-16 from 3, converting on 62.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He was the most consistent 3-point shooter on the entire roster, showing flashes of potentially being the team's best shooter this season.

Dort has come a long way since his rookie season as he enters his third year, consistently getting better in all facets of his game. When it comes to 3-point shooting specifically, it's been impressive how far he has come.

Set to earn a new contract in the near future, Dort continues to prove that he's worth a significant extension. If his 3-point shooting is sustainable and he is able to shoot above 40% from deep this season, it's safe to say that his next deal will be one of the most lucrative on the Thunder.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The San Antonio Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Waive Guard Rob Edwards

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived guard Rob Edwards on Monday following their second preseason contest. Edwards spent one season with the Oklahoma City Blue. He averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Blue in 15 games played last season. Edwards played the latter half of his college career at...
NBA
SB Nation

LaMelo Ball already won NBA fashion in the new season’s first game

The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley mocks Anthony Davis, Lakers

Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Fight Nearly Breaks Out On The Lakers’ Bench

Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Told Russell Westbrook To Go Home And Watch A Comedy, Or Be With His Children After His Performance Against The Warriors

On the opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their preseason struggles. After going winless in the preseason, the Lakers started the season on a losing note as well. While the other parts of the Big 3 - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - had phenomenal games, Russ? Not so much.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Michael Jordan News

How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?. For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million. Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
74
Followers
597
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy