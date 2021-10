It is with a great deal of pleasure that I write this letter of support for Jennifer Chapman as a candidate for the Sandusky city school board of education. I have known Jennifer for most of her life and have worked closely with her as members of the Michele Wightman - Karrie Wieber Charitable Foundation and the Sandusky City Schools bond levy committee. Jennifer has a passion for kids and has demonstrated it with her many volunteer efforts with Sandusky City Schools' parent organizations and the Wightman-Wieber Foundation.

