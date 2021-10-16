Update On Penfield Pavillion

Mayor Hoydick brings extensive background in economic development, property management, and local and state leadership to the Board. Hartford, CT – (Oct. 18, 2021) – The Connecticut Green Bank proudly announces the appointment of Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick to its Board of Directors. Hoydick has served as the first woman Mayor of Stratford since 2017, after serving in the State House of Representatives for the 120th District starting in 2010. In addition to being a Ranking Member of the Energy and Technology Committee while in the House, Mayor Hoydick held critical roles on the Banks, Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees. Under Mayor Hoydick’s leadership in Stratford, the town has added five solar arrays to public buildings, brought in textile recycling and solar compacting trash and recycling receptacles.

STRATFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO