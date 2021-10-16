CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Myanmar’s army chief excluded from regional summit

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Southeast Asian Nations will invite a non-political representative instead of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. South-east Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a February 1 military takeover. The Association of...

Boston 25 News WFXT

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are meeting this week for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta-aligned party calls for dialogue with coup dissidents

Myanmar's military-aligned party urged Friday for the junta to open dialogue with coup opponents, as the generals face increasing pressure to end nearly nine months of bloody turmoil. The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,100 killed as the security forces crack down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. "We must talk for the interest of all our people in the country... It will be difficult to find a solution if we continue like this," Nandar Hla Myint, spokesman for the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party, told AFP. "Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing took responsibility for the country... His caretaker government is the most responsible for making the dialogue happen," he said.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Myanmar opposition welcomes ASEAN’s junta snub, wants summit invite

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s shadow government, formed by opponents of ruling military, welcomed on Monday the exclusion of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming regional summit, but said it should be the legitimate representative. However, the opposition said it would accept inviting a truly neutral alternative Myanmar representative, as...
POLITICS
Joe Biden
Aung San Suu Kyi
Min Aung Hlaing
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Latest: EU, US voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval

CAIRO — The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern,” after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister. “The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country. “As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter
WORLD
The Independent

Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Southeast Asian countries to speed up plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and speed up a recovery from the economic damage of the pandemic. Citing U.N. and World Trade Organization data, Widodo said Monday that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations now declining, those limits should be eased to allow people to travel more freely, he said.Speaking at a regional business forum Widodo urged immediate adoption of a regional travel...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim gov't on Qatar trip

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will meet a delegation of the interim Afghan Taliban government during his visit to Qatar on Oct. 25-26. The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of "common concern", said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
POLITICS
#Myanmar Army#Military Government#Asian#Asean#National Unity Government
AFP

Armed forces detain PM and other leaders in Sudan 'coup'

Armed forces detained Sudan's prime minister over his refusal to support their "coup" on Monday, the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between the military and civilian figures sharing power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Civilian members of Sudan's ruling council and ministers in Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government had also been detained, the ministry said in a statement on Facebook. Internet services were cut across the country and the main roads and bridges connecting with Khartoum shuttered, it added. Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, the ministry said, as patriotic songs were aired on television.
WORLD
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD
New York Post

WH excludes Russia from global summit to combat ransomware attacks

​The White House did not invite Russia — which the FBI has accused of harboring cybercriminals — to participate in a two-day ​summit on combating ​ransomware beginning Wednesday ​​that includes virtual discussions with 30 countries, a senior Biden administration official said. “​Russia is not participating at this time, but we...
POTUS
South Korea
Norway
Singapore
Birmingham Star

Collapse of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan harmed country, says Taliban official

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday for the first time accepted that collapse of the former government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) was not in the interest of the people and that it did not happen in an organized manner. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid...
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shropshire Star

Pope Francis: Stop ‘inhumane’ practice of sending migrants back to Libya

The head of the Catholic Church has called on the international community to find better ways to manage the flow of migrants in the Mediterranean. Pope Francis has made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence”.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Modi confirms COP26 attendance in boost to summit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP26 climate summit, his office confirmed Sunday, in a major boost for the conference that has already been snubbed by key world leaders. Modi will go to the climate talks in Glasgow after attending the Group of 20 summit in Rome next weekend where rising temperatures will also be a key issue, his office said in a statement.
INDIA

