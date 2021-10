A man has been charged with the terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess.Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said. The Conservative MP died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with his constituents in Essex.The 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, was attacked at around midday on Friday 15 October. Essex Police confirmed that the man was arrested shortly after the stabbing was reported to authorities. The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO