AEW president Tony Khan did not hold back his opinions about this week's Monday Night Raw. For the first time since NXT moved to Tuesdays back in April, AEW and WWE will be running head-to-head this Friday night with Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Having been pushed to FS1 this week, WWE fired the first shot by announcing there would be 30 additional minutes of commercial-free action after SmackDown's normal two hours, which cuts into the first half of Rampage over on TNT. Khan responded on Twitter by writing, "I saw you're doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can't wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It's been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!"

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO