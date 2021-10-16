After months in lockdown, a weary world is ready to dance

Elated Sydneysiders were emerging from almost four months of "blood, sweat and no beers" early Monday as a long coronavirus lockdown was lifted in Australia's largest city.
Sydney's more than five million residents have been subjected to a 106-day lockdown, designed to limit the march of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
With new infections now falling -- New South Wales state recorded 477 cases on Sunday -- and more than 70 percent of over-16s double vaccinated, Sydney was dusting off the cobwebs.
A handful of venues -- including some bars and slot machine rooms -- planned to open at 12:01 am local time to vaccinated customers.
Comments / 0