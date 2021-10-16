Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Teases First Look At Black Adam Movie

The Rock doesn't think Zachary Levi's superhero has what it takes to defeat the Man in Black. One of the biggest news that came out of the second DC FanDome was the release of Black Adam's long-awaited teaser. A lot of you may not be aware of this astonishing fact but the project has been in developmental hell for over a decade and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has always been attached to it. Thankfully, the stars finally aligned, and quite frankly, the timing couldn't have been any better because the DC Extended Universe sure needs a hell of a boost.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO