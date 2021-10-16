CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Teases First Look At Black Adam Movie

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust hours before the preview is set to premier at the DC Fandome virtual event, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to release the first real look at Black Adam. As seen in...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Underestimates Zachary Levi's Shazam

The Rock doesn't think Zachary Levi's superhero has what it takes to defeat the Man in Black. One of the biggest news that came out of the second DC FanDome was the release of Black Adam's long-awaited teaser. A lot of you may not be aware of this astonishing fact but the project has been in developmental hell for over a decade and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has always been attached to it. Thankfully, the stars finally aligned, and quite frankly, the timing couldn't have been any better because the DC Extended Universe sure needs a hell of a boost.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Dwayne Johnson explains why Black Adam could beat Superman in a fight

Who can beat Superman in a fight? It’s a question that’s dominated pop culture basically since the character first appeared in the pages of Action Comics and it’s understandable why. The DCEU ‘s premier hero has more superpowers than Batman has gadgets and is the benchmark by which other superheroes are judged. Well, there’s one character who Dwayne Johnson’s convinced could beat the Man of Steel: Black Adam.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena In Talks To Star In Action-Comedy Film

John Cena is in negotiation to be in the action-comedy film, Freelance, according to Deadline. The film is set to be director by Pierre Morel, who previously did Taken and District 13. Below is a synopsis of the film:. “The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The Rock
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Spotted In Rare New Photos After Baseball Hangout With Son Connor

Tom Cruise touched down in Los Angeles after piloting a plane. The ‘Top Gun’ star then jetted away in his motorcycle in the rare new photos. Tom Cruise enjoyed a day in the open skies of Los Angeles on October 13. The actor, 59, was all smiles as he touched down from piloting his plane on Wednesday. Dressed in a navy blue sweater and baseball cap in the same color, the Top Gun star took a sip of water from his reusable bottle before driving away in his motorcycle, as seen in the photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy