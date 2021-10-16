Lady Eagles triumphant over SAC-7 foe
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated St. Pauls in straight sets of a SAC-7 high school volleyball match on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Eagles snapped a two-game skid, prevailing 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference clash.
• East Bladen: Junior Acee Campbell, four kills, 8-of-8 serving; junior AnnaGrey Heustess, three kills, 7-of-8 serving; senior Alexus Mitchell, two kills, 11-of-12 serving; junior Karli Priest, 8-of-10 serving.
• Records: East Bladen, 4-5 SAC-7, 6-11 overall; St. Pauls, 3-7 SAC-7, 7-9 overall.
Comments / 0