Elizabethtown, NC

Lady Eagles triumphant over SAC-7 foe

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMyCv_0cTDPIcm00

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated St. Pauls in straight sets of a SAC-7 high school volleyball match on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles snapped a two-game skid, prevailing 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference clash.

• East Bladen: Junior Acee Campbell, four kills, 8-of-8 serving; junior AnnaGrey Heustess, three kills, 7-of-8 serving; senior Alexus Mitchell, two kills, 11-of-12 serving; junior Karli Priest, 8-of-10 serving.

• Records: East Bladen, 4-5 SAC-7, 6-11 overall; St. Pauls, 3-7 SAC-7, 7-9 overall.

Related
Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s long winning streak over St. Pauls ends

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting St. Pauls 2-1 in overtime Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school soccer. The Eagles, who won the first meeting 2-1 in overtime, led 1-0 at intermission. • Eagles: Junior Jacob Nixon, goal; junior Malcolm Bolden and senior Sam Inscoe assisted; sophomore Lee...
SAINT PAULS, NC
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Bladen Journal

2-A Playoffs: West Bladen eliminated by Greene Central

SNOW HILL — West Bladen was knocked out of the state 2-A playoffs in girls high school tennis on Wednesday, falling to perennial power Greene Central 6-0 in the first round. The Lady Knights, runner-up in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, managed to win just 14 games in singles against the queens of the Eastern Plains Conference. Doubles were not contested.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen denied victory in its home finale

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost 4-1 to Midway on Wednesday in SAC-7 boys high school soccer. The Knights’ goal was scored by sophomore Javier De Los Santos. The game was the last at home for West Bladen, which did not have any seniors this season. West Bladen’s setback was its...
BLADENBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen celebrates Senior Day with victory over Lady Red Devils

BLADENBORO — West Bladen wrapped up its regular season on Saturday, beating Red Springs in four sets of a high school volleyball match. The Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis triumphed 25-7, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference clash. The hosts, giving their head coach win No. 92 of her career, snapped a five-match skid and swept the season series with the Lady Red Devils.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

No. 18 Wolfpack at ‘The U’ under the lights Saturday

Memphis at Central Florida, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. Clemson at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. N.C. State at Miami, 7:30 p.m. • AAC. Cincinnati at Navy, noon. East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m. Temple at South...
MIAMI, FL
Bladen Journal

American takes in six new members from C-USA

The American Athletic Conference is adding UAB, Texas-San Antonio, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to the league, replacing three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference and growing to 15 teams. The AAC announced the additions Thursday, a move that it hopes will stabilize the conference...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bladen Journal

No. 22 Pack throttles host BC, 33-7

BOSTON — Thayer Thomas knew the pass wasn’t intended for him. Then he realized he had a chance to catch it. “On that play I’m not even a viable option,” Thomas said after his leaping catch from Devin Leary on a broken play led to a 79-yard touchdown helping No. 22 N.C. State beat Boston College 33-7 on Saturday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bladen Journal

Eagles’ Knuth leads trio making all-conference

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen sophomore Jacob Knuth led a trio of county runners making cross country all-conference Wednesday in the SAC-7 Championship. The Eagles’ dual-sport standout covered the course at Red Springs high and middle schools in 19 minutes, 15 seconds. He finished runner-up to Clinton’s Cristian Ortiz (19:03), whom he had back-and-forth duels throughout the year.
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

Knights turned back by Red Springs in SAC-7 matchup

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to visiting Red Springs 8-4 on Wednesday evening in SAC-7 boys high school soccer. The Knights have lost four straight and five of six. • Knights: Trailed 6-2 at intermission; junior Jordan Underwood, two goals; junior Joshua DeLeon, two goals; sophomore Daniel Gustafson, two assists; junior Gabriel Lara, assist; sophomore Javier De Los Santos, assist.
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen bounces back with 4-0 thumping of 3-A Trojans

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated West Brunswick 4-0 on Monday night in nonconference high school boys soccer. The SAC-7 member Eagles, who had lost three of four, were deadlocked with the 3-A Trojans of the Mideastern Athletic Conference at halftime. • Eagles: Junior Malcolm Bolden, four goals; junior Jacob Nixon,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights clipped in fifth set by SAC-7 foe

ST. PAULS — West Bladen was nipped in five sets by host St. Pauls on Thursday in SAC-7 high school volleyball. The Lady Knights tumbled 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-6 in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup. • West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, 10 kills, 14-of-16 serving; junior Emily Young,...
SAINT PAULS, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen ends regular season with shutout victory

RED SPRINGS — East Bladen wrapped up the regular season Thursday, defeating host Red Springs 9-0 in SAC-7 girls high school tennis to snap a four-match skid. The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference behind unbeaten champion Clinton, West Bladen and Fairmont. • Singles: Victors included,...
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

