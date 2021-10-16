Lady Eagles triumphant over SAC-7 foe

SNOW HILL — West Bladen was knocked out of the state 2-A playoffs in girls high school tennis on Wednesday, falling to perennial power Greene Central 6-0 in the first round. The Lady Knights, runner-up in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference, managed to win just 14 games in singles against the queens of the Eastern Plains Conference. Doubles were not contested.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO