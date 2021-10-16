CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Could a psychedelic ego death bring you back to life?

Mic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kia Turner was tripping on shrooms about a month ago, she experienced something profound. Until then, she’d felt self-conscious about her appearance. Her eyes, which she’d considered too large, now looked beautiful as she gazed at them in the mirror in her dad's living room. “Why am I having insecurities...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

Six Simple Signs Of A Narcissist

One of the most commonly believed signs of a narcissist is a myth. It is commonly believed that people who talk about themselves a lot reveal that they are narcissists. However, while studies find many signs of being a narcissist, this is not one of them. Narcissists do not use...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

5-MeO-DMT: The Psychedelic Toads Secrete That Makes You Enter "The Void”

Amid increasing interest in the therapeutic properties of psychedelics, researchers have recently turned their attention to a mind-altering compound called 5-Methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT). Found in the gland secretions of the Sonoran Desert toad, 5-MeO-DMT has yet to be studied in clinical trials, yet a new paper in the Journal of Psychopharmacology has highlighted the unique effects of this potent psychedelic, revealing how those who ingest it tend to enter an existential “void”.
SCIENCE
E.B. Johnson

Your Emotional Beliefs Are Holding You Back in Life and Love

A woman cries alone in a field at sunset.Image by Johnstocker via Envato. There’s a reason we find our emotions so challenging. More often than not, we don’t know how to handle our emotions, so we shut down or run from them entirely. This can result, of course, in heartbreak and explosions, which can harm our relationships and even our sense of self. Getting control of our emotions is totally possible, but not without first identifying the beliefs that feed this self-denial and shutdown. Once you see the truth, you can work to create new, better behaviors for yourself. It’s a journey that doesn’t happen overnight, however. But it will change the quality of your life (and relationships) for the better.
ScienceAlert

Injecting Algae Into Suffocated Tadpoles Brings Their Brain Cells Back to Life

Microalgae and special types of bacteria have the power to puff vast amounts of oxygen into the atmosphere. In fact, these organisms are thought to be the main reason our planet first began hosting oxygenated air. New research suggests that this life-giving respiration works on a much smaller scale, too. When green algae and cyanobacteria were injected into the brains of African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis) tadpoles, they were found to breathe life back into the tadpoles' oxygen-starved neurons, almost like internal CPR. Measurements within the tadpoles' brains showed an increase in local oxygen when green algae or cyanobacteria were present and photosynthesizing...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelic Experience#Psychedelics#Ego Death#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Lsd
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Borderline Personality Disorder

The childhood experience that is linked to borderline personality disorder. People who experienced a trauma as children are 13 times more likely to have borderline personality disorder, research reveals. Physical neglect was the most common form of trauma experienced, followed by emotional abuse and sexual abuse. Borderline personality disorder is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
UPI News

Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Curious Link Between Psychedelics And Improved Heart Health

In recent years, a promising and exciting research avenue has been the potential of psychedelics to provide some unexpected health benefits. Now, researchers might have a new lead in the cardiovascular department. Magic mushrooms have been deemed a 'breakthrough therapy' for treating depression, LSD has emerged as a possible new way to reduce our perception of pain, and MDMA-assisted therapy could soon become a legal way to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States. It's still early days, but the findings are so promising, scientists have begun to expand the scope of their research. An emerging hypothesis suggests classic psychedelics, like...
HEALTH
Desiring God

Bible Memory Brings Reality to Life

For many Christians, the term Scripture memory means rote memorization of Bible verses. And this conjures up feelings of past failure (over how often they’ve tried and given up), or futility (over how little they recall of what they once memorized), or fear (over memories of having to publicly recite verses).
RELIGION
ourcommunitynow.com

Tour brings Parsons' past to life

The “unorthodox” tour of Oakwood Cemetery featured brief stories of 16 of some of Parsons earliest citizens, many of them buried at Oakwood. Local historians Mike Brotherton and Dave Mattox studied the lives of businessmen and former slaves who found a home and a voice in Parsons.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy