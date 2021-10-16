Arizona at Colorado odds, picks and prediction

The Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-2) in a Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Below, we look at the Arizona vs. Colorado odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Arizona has failed to score 20 points in any game this fall, and its 16.8-point-per-game average ranks 123rd in the nation. The Wildcats are coming off a 34-16 loss to UCLA. But the ‘Cats trailed by just 1 point (17-16) with 23 minutes remaining before fading late.

The Buffaloes won last year’s meeting, 24-13, snapping a three-game UA series win streak. The 2021 Buffs were highly competitive against ranked Texas A&M in Week 2, but they have struggled mightily since. Colorado enters this game on a four-game losing streak; the team’s lone win this season came against FCS Northern Colorado.

Arizona at Colorado odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Money line: Arizona +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Colorado -270 (bet $270 to win $100)

Arizona +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Colorado -270 (bet $270 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Arizona +6.5 (-110) | Colorado -6.5 (-110)

Arizona +6.5 (-110) | Colorado -6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Arizona at Colorado odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado 21, Arizona 17

We like Colorado here, but it’s not a resounding confidence at the -270 odds. PASS.

The road team is 8-1 ATS in the last nine series meetings, and the Wildcats are 4-0 ATS across their last four visits to Boulder, Colo.

Arizona has played the much tougher schedule to date. The Wildcats hung in against UCLA, better than what showed in the final score. They outgained Oregon in a game frittered away by a minus-5 in turnovers. And they outgained BYU in a season-opening loss to the Cougars.

Figure Arizona’s defense getting some quick stops, and the Wildcat offense managing a few scores in a low-scoring contest.

TAKE ARIZONA +6.5 (-110).

Without some defense/special teams chicanery or an abundance of turnover-fueled short-field scores, it’s difficult to game-flow this one into the 50s. Neither offense is likely to get in a groove.

BACK THE UNDER 46.5 (-110).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).