"Heart, Passion and Character To Win" - Pep Guardiola Previews Burnley Clash

Burnley are winless in their last 13 matches against Manchester City, with the Clarets having lost their last four matches at the home of the Premier League Champions by a 5-0 scoreline.

Sean Dyche's side are winless in the Premier League so far this season and currently find themselves situated in the relegation zone.

The Clarets haven't won at the Etihad this century, but Guardiola has downplayed the significance of City's impressive record against Burnley ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting.

Asked about why his side have such a good record against Burnley, Guardiola said, "I don't know, the past is the past. I forget if we win or lose what happens in the past. Burnley was in this position many times but they always come back because they never give up."

The City manager was also full of praise for Burnley boss Sean Dyche, with the Catalan saying that "he's a machine."

"The manager plays a certain way, he's a machine doing that. The way how he commits to his principles, that's why he stays in the Premier League a long time and extends his contract, he never gives up."

Guardiola was also keen to emphasise the work ethic of his side ahead of Saturday’s return to Premier League action, following the October international break.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said, "Some teams when they go down go down, they don't they stay and fight. Maybe we get good results because I pay more attention to their skills. I tell the players today and hopefully they can understand it for tomorrow."

City will be without a number of key players for the game this weekend, with Ferran Torres, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus all ruled out of the game against Burnley.

