CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

The Staggering Number of Kids Who Have Lost a Parent to COVID-19

By Joe Pinsker
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVgmg_0cTDOZ8Q00
The Atlantic

Throughout the pandemic, media outlets and online dashboards have provided constant updates on the number of people who have died from COVID-19. Far less prominent—but just as striking—are the tallies of those left behind.

According to an estimate published recently in the journal Pediatrics, at least 140,000 American children had lost a parent or caregiver because of the coronavirus by the end of June—meaning that one of roughly every 500 children lost one of the most important adults in their life. Susan Hillis, a co-author of the study and an epidemiologist at the CDC, told me that as of earlier this month, the total had reached at least 170,000.

Fully grasping this complicates some of the standard narratives about the tragedy of the pandemic. It is not only the number of lives cut short by COVID-19 that should mark the scope of our losses, but also the millions of people who had a loved one die. And it is not just older Americans who suffer—even if kids are less vulnerable to the virus itself, they are no less vulnerable to the loss it causes.

In a typical, non-pandemic year, many children lose a parent, but globally, an additional 1.5 million children were estimated to have lost a parent or caregiver from March 2020 to April 2021. And in the U.S. alone, the number of people who have lost a close relative—whether a child, sibling, spouse, parent, or grandparent—to COVID-19 is thought to be about 6.5 million.

For children in particular, the death of a caregiver is tremendously destabilizing. “It essentially shatters kids’ assumptions about the world when their parents—these figures who are supposed to provide a sense of security and safety and meet basic needs—die,” Tashel Bordere, a professor of human development and family science at the University of Missouri, told me. Many kids who lost a parent during the pandemic will continue living in the same home, but some will move in with another family member or close friend. Others will enter the foster-care system or become homeless.

The racial disparities among this group are stark. According to the Pediatrics study, Hispanic children have been almost twice as likely as white children to lose a caregiver because of the pandemic, Black children have been more than twice as likely, and American Indian and Alaska Native children have been more than four times as likely. Hillis told me that these inequities reflect the facts that Americans of different races have died of COVID-19 at different rates and have different fertility rates.

Bordere said that the way children respond to a death can vary based on their developmental stage, gender, and personality, among other factors. But in general, children who lose a parent tend to be at higher risk of experiencing physical- and mental-health problems, housing instability, academic and behavioral issues, and sexual abuse. They are also more likely to enter poverty—for many, a parent’s death means a loss of income.

The passing of a sole caregiver who’s a grandparent can be especially hard, because it represents a “double loss,” after the earlier death of or separation from a parent. (Approximately 10 percent of American children live with a grandparent in their household; that rate is higher for Black, Hispanic, and Asian children.)

A caregiver’s death during a pandemic presents unique challenges for grieving kids. Job instability and general stress may have depleted the abilities of other adults in their lives to support them. And they have to live with constant reminders, in the media and daily life, of why their parent is gone. “[The] replaying of an event can retraumatize children,” Bordere said. “The masks, the numbers that we’re updated on—anything related to COVID will be a trigger for a child who has dealt with a loss.”

Not every child even gets room to process their emotions. Bordere told me that Black children are frequently penalized in school for perfectly normal reactions to a death, such as crying, distractedness, and fatigue. This punishment can impede their grieving process. In a study from before the pandemic, Black Americans were found to be more likely than white Americans to have experienced a death in their family during childhood.

And children in general may struggle more than adults with how inexplicably the virus arose and with not getting to be present for the end of their parent’s life. “Children are imaginative, particularly younger children,” Bordere said. “They’re left with [mental] images that may be far worse” than what actually happened in their parent’s final days.

What would help these children? “We’ve learned that programs that target one type of vulnerable child (e.g., an ‘AIDS orphan’ or ‘COVID orphan’) can be highly stigmatizing and inefficient,” Rachel Kidman, a social epidemiologist at Stony Brook University, wrote to me in an email. Instead, she suggested anti-poverty initiatives and additional resources for counseling in schools—“programming that is more universal, but still sensitive to the needs of these children.”

These children don’t match the oversimplified portrait of a typical COVID-19 victim: an old person near the end of their life. But the coronavirus can also have awful effects on people at the very start of their lives, even when they themselves don’t get sick. “For every surge in COVID cases, until we have widespread, adequate vaccination, there will be a surge in COVID deaths,” Hillis told me. “And for every surge in COVID deaths, there will be a surge in COVID orphanhood.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

When Friendship Is a Family Matter

Each installment of “The Friendship Files” features a conversation between The Atlantic’s Julie Beck and two or more friends, exploring the history and significance of their relationship. This week she talks with two mother-daughter pairs whose families have been friends for three generations. It started with the grandfathers, who were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

The Hidden Costs of Living Alone

If you were to look under the roofs of American homes at random, it wouldn’t take long to find someone who lives alone. By the Census Bureau’s latest count, there are about 36 million solo dwellers, and together they make up 28 percent of U.S. households. Even though this percentage...
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

A High-Risk Group With a Tragically Low Vaccination Rate

Across the U.S., vaccination numbers have been slowly climbing, protecting more and more of the population and bringing the country closer to getting the coronavirus under control. But despite this success, some high-risk groups have lagged behind. In particular, rates among pregnant people are discouragingly low. Although more than three-quarters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Poverty#Grandparent#Pediatrics#Americans
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
Vice

Parents Are Suing Schools for Throwing Their Kids in a ‘COVID Snakepit’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Parents are suing school districts that don’t have mask mandates, claiming that their policies are putting kids at risk and even directly contributing to them contracting COVID-19. And in true Wisconsin fashion, two parents in the Badger State are doing so with the help of a brewery and its super PAC.
EDUCATION
romper.com

4-Year-Old Girl Had A Hilariously Valid Reaction To Her Mom Explaining Menstruation

Do you remember when you first found out about menstruation? When you learned that bleeding for several days once a month would be part of your life whether you liked it or not? It’s pretty rough, so must could totally understand why one mom’s explanation of menstruation to her 4-year-old daughter prompted a Victorian-era reaction from the child.
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
localsyr.com

Local pediatrician urges parents to wait on making COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids 5-11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As many parents eagerly await approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds, Governor Hochul is urging parents to act now. “Make your appointments now. You don’t know, you don’t want to hear that the first appointment available is in February when you want your child to have that shot as soon as possible,” Governor Hochul said.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy