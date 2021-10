Going on the road and handling a good Browns team is all I needed to see. They already beat my personal NFC pick, the Rams, but improving to 6-0 with this impressive road win left no doubt for me. They’re not a perfect team – those don’t exist – but with the magician at quarterback pulling rabbits out of his helmet every week and a defense backing up its 2020 breakout, the Cardinals will be playing playoff football.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO