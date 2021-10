With all of the economic growth Cromwell has seen over the years, it is vitally important that we continue to elect members to the Town Council who know how to keep us moving in the right direction. That is why I will be voting for Jack Henehan for Town Council. As a resident of Cromwell for over 30 years, Jack’s knowledge and understanding of our town’s priorities make him a great asset to the Council.

