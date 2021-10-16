Dufford: A level of excellence you have come to expect
By Scott Dufford
In 2001, I was honored to be sworn in as your District 3 representative, and in 2008 for your at-large representative and then again, in 2018 as your District 1 representative. Midland has experienced great change during that period. I’ve seen the city grow from a population under 100,000 in 2001...
After adding over 455,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 44.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 710,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
I want to take this opportunity to speak out on behalf of Steve Dunn for Brookfield first selectman and the Dunn/Slater team. Over the past six years Mr. Dunn has ensured that Brookfield was prepared for any eventuality, and this has been no small task in light of some of the challenges out town has faced during his tenure.
Should a student at Rippowam Middle School be able to walk to school without serious risk of being killed by a car on High Ridge Road? Should a worker who lives in Springdale or the South End be able to safely ride their bike to work Downtown? Should a family be able to walk through their neighborhood without cars speeding by? These are just some of the issues involving safe streets that are at stake in November’s city elections. The candidates we vote for next month will decide whether Stamford finally gets serious about building new sidewalks, bike lanes, and other infrastructure that ensure that roads are safe for anyone who wants to walk, bike, or take the bus.
When people from anywhere in Connecticut or even out of state find out that I’m from Milford, they question me: “Isn’t that the town that has had tax cuts for the last six years in a row?” How is that possible, they ask. I have an honest answer for them. We have an amazingly conscientious mayor, whose financial management and leadership skills have given our city an economic boost unparalleled by any other municipality in the state.
When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might be dissatisfied with. Although conventional...
Multiple Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board members agree it’s time for a serious discussion about the prospect of a major expansion and improvement of the Port of Toledo, with the hope that it could someday lead to more diversified cargo and an entry into the containerized shipping market.
A collapsing wood building, heaps of rotting tires, a few mobile homes and a church were all that marked the once-bustling canal town of Junction, Ohio, in 1979. In this Blade Archive Photo, Richard Helwig, instructor at Northwest Technical College at Archbold, views one of Junction's remaining buildings, a spot featured in his course, “Ghost Towns of Northwest Ohio.” Located at the intersection of the Miami and Erie and Wabash and Erie canals in Paulding County, Junction in its mid-to-late 1800s heyday supported huge warehouses, five grocery stores, five salons, a distillery, a brewery, mills, and two blacksmith shops. The thriving commercial center faded into history with the closing of the canals. A historical marker is at the southeast corner of State Route 111 and Auglaize Township Road 163. Go to thebladevault.com/memories to purchase more historical photos taken by our award-winning staff of photographers, past and present, or to purchase combinations of stories and photos.
It will be my pleasure to vote for Sally Buemi for selectman. I hope North Haven voters will vote for her on Nov. 2. Sally grew up in North Haven, went to school in North Haven and now practices law in North Haven. A true North Haven thoroughbred, I’ve know Sally as a very competitive softball player and a supporter of events in town. She is approachable, willing to listen and to take time to discuss topics of interest to the town. She listens to complaints, criticism and advice on problems related to our town. Read Sally’s articles in the local papers. She has a keen grasp of issues facing North Haven. She is not afraid to voice her comments on these concerns. Your best interests are Sally’s interests.
GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A racial reckoning began years ago for the Guilford school system, first with an episode in which a student wore blackface makeup to a home football game and then a fraught debate over the elimination of its mascot, the Indians. After the killing of George Floyd, district leaders announced they were doubling down on efforts to address social justice and racism in schools and teaching materials.
The housing crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing Stamford, with the shortage of available homes leading to rising rents, unaffordable homes, and younger families moving away from the area. One would hope to see a mayoral candidate who recognizes this severe shortage, proposes ambitious local policy such as legalizing more compact forms of development (including small multiplexes) in single-family neighborhoods, and speaks to the importance of state-level reform to expand regional housing supply (particularly in nearby exclusionary towns whose lack of development forces more pressure on Stamford). Unfortunately, neither candidate is up to task, instead choosing to fall back on tired political tropes that pander to homeowners averse to change.
The Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference (PBWIEC) returns Feb. 22-24, 2022. It promises another far-reaching and educational discussion of the role water plays in oil and gas production and the challenges associated with it. COVID-19 took away a year, but we are back and better than ever. Water touches...
Following a lawsuit from the Warehouse Arts District’s main developer, the City of Lawrence has revised its interpretation of the parking requirements for new developments in the district, allowing the addition of private parking for the first time. Under the city’s initial interpretation of the district’s redevelopment guidelines, city planners...
You won’t find ghosts or goblins, skeletons or jack-o’-lanterns, monsters or vampires, zombies or witches at our Chamber. However, in order to get you into the spirit of Halloween, I thought you might benefit from trick-or-treating with us. It’s no trick when we tell you that your business concerns can...
Together Forward, the current fundraising campaign for Emporia State University, has hit its goal announced in February — but the campaign is not stopping. At Friday’s Welcome Home Alumni! event on the Plumb Hall lawn, Emporia State Foundation Director Shane Shivley and several university students unveiled the total of almost $55 million, above the $50 million goal announced when the campaign was unveiled at Founder’s Day.
