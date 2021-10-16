Dufford: A level of excellence you have come to expect

Should a student at Rippowam Middle School be able to walk to school without serious risk of being killed by a car on High Ridge Road? Should a worker who lives in Springdale or the South End be able to safely ride their bike to work Downtown? Should a family be able to walk through their neighborhood without cars speeding by? These are just some of the issues involving safe streets that are at stake in November’s city elections. The candidates we vote for next month will decide whether Stamford finally gets serious about building new sidewalks, bike lanes, and other infrastructure that ensure that roads are safe for anyone who wants to walk, bike, or take the bus.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO