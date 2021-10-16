CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scores his 100th Premier League goal against Watford

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool striker Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal against Watford today. It came just a month after team-mate Mohamed Salah became the 30th player to bring up his century...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Surprising Cristiano Ronaldo Incident

It hasn’t been a very good Sunday for Cristiano Ronaldo or the Manchester United football team as a whole. Manchester United was thumped by Liverpool on Sunday, 5-0. Fans were seen leaving the stadium with several minutes to play. Others joked that a fire alarm must have gone off inside the stadium based on the photos of the mass exodus of fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Didier Drogba
Mohamed Salah
chatsports.com

Liverpool go top of the Premier League after smashing FIVE past Watford in Claudio Ranieri's first match with Firmino, Mane and Salah all on target with the latter scoring a sensational solo goal

It feels a little like 2019. Crowds are back in stadia. A degree of normality has returned to life. And Liverpool look invincible. Specifically, Mohamed Salah look as though he can do just whatever he wants with the ball, score when he pleases like the best kid in a school game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Liverpool were not as busy in the summer transfer market as Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.But you would not know that if you looked at their start to the Premier League season as Jurgen Klopp’s side have comfortably kept pace with their nearest rivals.Seven games in and with little between the top four, it will now be a true test of Liverpool’s metal to see whether they can keep up this impressive form as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Liverpool build-up, team news, line-ups and more todayThe Hornets have not won at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Watford#Reds#African#Tribal Football
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

The international break is finally over (don't worry, we all have more misery coming in a month) and that could allow Liverpool to go top of the Premier League table should they beat Watford in Saturday's early game. The Reds have, for the most part, been close to their electrifying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Liverpool thrash Watford as Mohamed Salah cements spot as Premier League's brightest star

WATFORD -- From the first time Mohamed Salah touched the ball to the last you could feel the tension ratchet up at Vicarage Road. The Watford supporters knew that anyone in Liverpool's red shirt could beat them today but it was the No.11 that they truly feared. Perhaps there was even a frisson of excitement emanating from the home faithful. If you're not going to stop him you may as well enjoy it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Mohamed Salah scores another wonder goal in dominant win

Mohamed Salah scored a second wonder goal in as many games and Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick as Liverpool thrashed Watford in the Premier League in Claudio Ranieri’s first match in charge.Salah dribbled past several Watford defenders before curling the ball into the far corner for Liverpool’s fourth, just a couple of weeks after his stunning strike against Manchester City at Anfield. The match was over as a contest long before then, however, in what was a one-sided game at Vicarage Road. Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s opener early on following Salah’s exquisite pass before Firmino doubled their lead before the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool F.C.
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Liverpool player ratings as Salah inspired Liverpool to register a comfortable win

Liverpool put forth a blistering attacking performance at the Vicarage road to defeat Watford in a comprehensive way. It’s the start of a crucial week for Liverpool wherein they play three crucial away games. Salah, Mane, and Firimino gave Liverpool a perfect start to their pivotal run of games. Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s first goal courtesy of a glorious pass from Mo Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp tribute to Mane after Watford goal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised goalscorer Sadio Mane after victory at Watford. The goal was Mane's 100th in the Premier League. Klopp said, "He's a top-class professional. "He likes training – the physical part of it, the tactical side of it. He's a top, top professional. Yes, he's doing these...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah is 'the best striker in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score', claims Arsene Wenger as Liverpool star continues his hot streak with a brace in thrilling win at Atletico Madrid

Arsene Wenger has called Mohamed Salah as the 'best striker in the world' and credited his 'confidence, creativity and intelligence' for setting him apart from the rest. The 29-year-old Egyptian forward scored twice more during Liverpool's 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and became the first player in the club's history to find the net in nine successive games.
PREMIER LEAGUE

