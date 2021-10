Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings: GAME TWO. Alright, the Lightning have the whole banner raising, celebrate the Stanley Cup, Opening night stuff out of the way. The game that followed the excitement of the celebration was listless at best (unless you took the over and then the five empty net goal at the end was pretty darn exciting). Now, the real work of the season begins as they try and get back in sync and into the win column.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO