Elections

Johnson: Running for everyday Midlanders

By Dustin Johnson
ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

My name is Dustin Johnson, and I'm running for Midland City Council at-large, and I'm asking for...

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

The Daily Astorian

Johnson to run for governor as an independent

State Sen. Betsy Johnson, the influential co-chairwoman of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, is running for governor next year as an independent. The Scappoose Democrat made the announcement in an email to supporters on Thursday. “Oregonians are eager for a fresh start and new leadership,” she wrote. “But having...
POLITICS
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: The persistent Dennis Perkins deserves Danbury council seat

When I vote for a member of the City Council, I want someone who is persistent, someone who won’t give up no matter how difficult the problems that our neighborhoods face. Someone who will find solutions. For me, Dennis Perkins, who is running for the First Ward council seat, is...
DANBURY, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Barrett should be re-elected Clifton Park supervisor

Once again, it’s that time of year when we, as voters, have to make informed decisions. Phil Barrett is running again for Clifton Park supervisor. It is important that he be re-elected, especially during these trying times. Barrett has been instrumental in creating jobs in Saratoga County. He and the other Saratoga County supervisors support a strong infrastructure in the county. Clifton Park has seen controlled population growth with an increase in commercial business that keeps taxes stabilized and creates local jobs in the community. Under Barrett’s leadership, the town has grown into a great place to live and work. We all need to vote smart, vote for good government, vote Barrett.
ELECTIONS
WWEEK

Sen. Betsy Johnson Is Running for Oregon Governor as an Unaffiliated Candidate

Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) has told supporters she’s running for governor as an independent. “Oregonians deserve better than the excesses and nonsense of the extreme left and the radical right,” she wrote in an email today obtained by WW. “Oregonians are ready to move to the middle where sensible solutions are found.
OREGON STATE
#Midland City Council
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Backs McGee, Jones for Shelton's Third Ward aldermen seats

Please join me in supporting the bipartisan team of 3rd Ward Aldermen candidates, Matt McGee and Chris Jones. I have been a resident of Shelton for almost a decade now, but it hasn’t been until this past year that I have become involved in the community. Being originally from Goshen,...
SHELTON, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Excited for candidate running in Cromwell

I’m excited for change here in Cromwell rather than more of the same. It’s time to step into the 21st century and Cromwell not only needs but deserves it, and I think Aigné Goldsby is just the candidate to do that for us. She is a forward thinker with compassion for her town and understanding for her constituents.
SMALL BUSINESS
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Henehan for council

With all of the economic growth Cromwell has seen over the years, it is vitally important that we continue to elect members to the Town Council who know how to keep us moving in the right direction. That is why I will be voting for Jack Henehan for Town Council. As a resident of Cromwell for over 30 years, Jack’s knowledge and understanding of our town’s priorities make him a great asset to the Council.
ncadvertiser.com

Janet Stone McGuigan (opinion): Why I am running for the Board of Selectmen

Since moving to Greenwich with my family in 2006 I have served this community, currently on the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), the board of Community Centers Inc, as a sustainer adviser for the Junior League, and until recently on the boards of the League of Women Voters and the PTA Council. Before devoting myself to volunteer work while my sons were in school, I worked as an environmental policy analyst researching Superfund, and mediator on federal regulatory negotiations involving drinking water, wind energy, combined sewer overflow and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. I have degrees in civil engineering and economics from Cornell and a master’s in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.
GREENWICH, CT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Debate made choice clear for Stamford voter

I am worried about Bobby Valentine. Watching the mayoral debate Tuesday night, I feared he had slipped into a fog of nostalgia. He appeared to be campaigning as if he were running for junior class president rather than chief executive of our city. Often, Valentine’s responses to the moderators’ questions...
STAMFORD, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Vote for Buemi

This November, North Haveners will go to the polls to choose a first, second and third selectman. The Third Selectman represents the minority party and the interest and concerns of its constituents. Sally Buemi, a lifelong resident and attorney has the experience, knowledge, and dogged preparation to earn your vote to serve another term on the Board of Selectman. Sally, with grace and tact, works well with Mike Freda , offering up new ideas and pointing out where mistakes were made. She loves North Haven and prides herself on keeping all its citizens informed. Sally Buemi has been the most effective and present representative in her role as “Third” Selectman in my 25 years as a town resident. I urge you to vote for Sally on Nov. 2.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
The Oregonian

Republican legislator to run for state Sen. Betsy Johnson’s seat

State Rep. Suzanne Weber, the Tillamook Republican who represents state House District 32, will run for state Sen. Betsy Johnson’s seat. Johnson, a Scappoose Democrat who represents Senate District 16, announced on Thursday that she will run for governor in 2022 as an independent. Late Thursday, Weber announced her Senate campaign in a Facebook video.
TILLAMOOK, OR
The Oregonian

Betsy Johnson, a moderate Democratic state senator, is running for governor as a member of no party

Oregon Sen. Betsy Johnson of Warren plans to run for governor in 2022 without the backing of any political party, she announced in an email Thursday afternoon. Johnson, who would be up for election in her northwest Oregon Senate district next year, will relinquish her Democratic party registration by the spring. She acknowledged it will take a lot of fund-raising and strategy to mount a competitive campaign without major party support.
POLITICS
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Green Amendment must be approved on Election Day

I am saying enough. I am saying enough to the pollution of the state’s water, air and environment, and I demand a voice on global issues like climate change and carbon emission. Wasn’t the Love Canal environmental disaster in the 1970s enough? In this decade, pollution-tainted drinking water in Hoosick...
ENVIRONMENT
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Bethlehem must approve Proposition 6

For Bethlehem voters, a "yes" vote for Proposition 6 in the upcoming election is smart and critical for the safety of our community members who drive, bike or walk on Delaware Avenue. Many town officials, engineers and residents dedicated more than two years of planning for the much-needed redesign of...
BETHLEHEM, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Opinion: Not all Stamford candidates are the same on Safe Streets Scorecard

Should a student at Rippowam Middle School be able to walk to school without serious risk of being killed by a car on High Ridge Road? Should a worker who lives in Springdale or the South End be able to safely ride their bike to work Downtown? Should a family be able to walk through their neighborhood without cars speeding by? These are just some of the issues involving safe streets that are at stake in November’s city elections. The candidates we vote for next month will decide whether Stamford finally gets serious about building new sidewalks, bike lanes, and other infrastructure that ensure that roads are safe for anyone who wants to walk, bike, or take the bus.
STAMFORD, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Opinion: Why Norwalk needs an Independent Party

More activist than politician, I’ve never sought office for personal gain, nor taken the fast track, party loyalty pledge. This year, in the middle of a pandemic, I decided to give our American traditions of representation with checks and balances one last try. City Hall was closed most of 2020...
NORWALK, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Opinion: Neither Stamford mayoral candidate is up to the task on the housing crisis

The housing crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing Stamford, with the shortage of available homes leading to rising rents, unaffordable homes, and younger families moving away from the area. One would hope to see a mayoral candidate who recognizes this severe shortage, proposes ambitious local policy such as legalizing more compact forms of development (including small multiplexes) in single-family neighborhoods, and speaks to the importance of state-level reform to expand regional housing supply (particularly in nearby exclusionary towns whose lack of development forces more pressure on Stamford). Unfortunately, neither candidate is up to task, instead choosing to fall back on tired political tropes that pander to homeowners averse to change.
STAMFORD, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Vote Zabroski in Cromwell

I am writing to the editor to endorse Matthew Zabroski for a seat on the Cromwell Board of Education. I’ve come to know Matt from coaching baseball in town with him for five years, and over that time period I have seen firsthand the dedication that he has for education and our community.
CROMWELL, CT
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Union supports reelection

The employees of the town of Cromwell Public Works Department, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 30 support the reelection of Al Waters and James Demetriades to the Town Council. Both Al and James bring years of experience and dedicated service to the town. Al as a...
CROMWELL, CT

Comments / 0

