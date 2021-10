The Dallas Cowboys soundly defeated the New York Giants last week and it was unfortunately a game that involved a number of injuries. Both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley (among other injuries for the G-Men) exited the game for New York for different injuries and it goes without saying that we are wishing them a speedy recovery. The Cowboys have rivals, but we want all players to remain healthy and perform at their best so that we have the best possible product on the field to watch.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO