Oxygen OS 12 beta hands-on: Color OS by any other name

Most of the time, when we talk about a new version of Android, it’s an image that is sort of tainted by our first experience of it on Google’s Pixels. It’s key to remember that Google’s vision is not what most customers will actually experience, and Pixels account for an almost ignorable tiny part of the market. Oppo, though, consumes a relatively large share of it, just not here in the US. Still, I was curious what ColorOS 12 will mean for its customers and the impact it might have on OnePlus. I’ll be honest, even though ColorOS has come far, The latest beta version is still not my favorite flavor of Android. But, I think a lot of customers that have grown disillusioned with Google’s vision might actually like ColorOS 12 better than Android 12 on a Pixel.

