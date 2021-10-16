CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxygen OS 12 beta hands-on: Color OS by any other name

By C. Scott Brown
Android Authority
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of September, OnePlus dropped a huge bomb on smartphone fans: starting with Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12, the company would be combining its Oxygen OS Android skin with the skin of its sister brand, Oppo. This new “unified OS” doesn’t have a definitive name yet. All...

www.androidauthority.com

