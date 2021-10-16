Looper: Self-Deception: Following Your Own Echo

What an isolating feeling it is to be the only person in the room without a romantic partner. Imagine, for a moment, that you were invited to a party for the holidays. The winter chill is in the air, the Christmas spirit bounces off the four walls of the room, the soft music plays from the speakers tucked into a corner and the fireplace burns a beautiful shade of amber. You look to your left and your right, and everyone around you has someone’s hand in theirs. The idle chatter, the soft and lingering touches, the unspoken words between two people: it can all become too much. Try as you might, your smile starts to fade from your lips. That familiar hollow feeling in your chest makes itself known once again, and suddenly, your fingers itch to be interlocked with someone else’s.
Comments / 0