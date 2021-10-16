CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts optimistic Quenton Nelson will return from IR in Week 7

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46m8J1_0cTDMTuU00

The Indianapolis Colts have been without star left guard Quenton Nelson for two games after a high-ankle sprain forced him to the injured reserve list but it seems his return is nearing.

Nelson is eligible to return from the injured reserve list following the Week 6 game against the Houston Texans. He will have fulfilled the requirement of three games missed (Dolphins, Ravens, Texans) and will be eligible to return in Week 7 for the prime-time game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Frank Reich is optimistic that Nelson will make his return for the Sunday night game.

“Very good progress. He’s eligible next week. We’re optimistic,” Reich told reporters Friday.

Losing Nelson has been a big deal for the offensive line even if they have gotten strong replacement production from veteran Chris Reed, who has been a solid asset on the interior.

Before Nelson injured his ankle in the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans, he was having an excellent season. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson hasn’t allowed a single pressure, quarterback hit or sack on 101 pass-blocking snaps.

With the passing offense seemingly finding a groove, getting the unit’s best player to return will help immensely.

The Colts may not have to activate him until the day before the game but it seems Nelson is set to make his return against the 49ers if all goes well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 5 Loss

The Indianapolis Colts shined for much of Monday night, but, ultimately, they couldn't contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. With a 22-3 lead late in the third quarter, Indianapolis looked to be in control. However, four consecutive Baltimore drives then ended in touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. A blocked field goal with less than five minutes remaining set up the game-tying score.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Designate WR T.Y. Hilton & LB Jordan Glasgow To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have designated WR T.Y. Hilton and LB Jordan Glasgow to return from the injured reserve. This opens a 21-day window for both players to practice before being activated. Joel A. Erickson notes that Indianapolis will determine Hilton’s status for Sunday’s game as this week...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Colts Notebook: Hilton officially designated for return from IR

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton could be back on the field for the Indianapolis Colts as early as Sunday’s home game against the rival Houston Texans. Hilton — who suffered a neck injury during the final training camp practice in Westfield and underwent surgery in late August — was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Colts have a three-week window to determine whether to activate the veteran wide receiver or shut him down for the season.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

T.Y. Hilton Start/Sit Week 6: Fantasy outlook for Colts WR coming off IR

Making his long-awaited debut, Indianapolis Colts longtime veteran T.Y. Hilton has been activated and will suit up in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. As fantasy football managers make their last-minute adjustments, could Hilton be a sneaky addition to fantasy lineups this week in a matchup against the Texans?. T.Y....
NFL
WIBC.com

Should The Colts Move Quenton Nelson To Left Tackle?

INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Saturday laughs at the notion that some Colts fans would like to see happen. With Eric Fisher still trying to play himself back into game shape, the Colts have not had the same reliability at left tackle, mainly in the pass protection game. So with the return...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

The Colts started off preparations for the San Francisco 49ers with some good news Wednesday, with left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon all returning to practice. Nelson was placed on injured reserve after the Colts' Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, requiring...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#American Football#Ir#The Indianapolis Colts#Pro Football Focus
chatsports.com

Colts uncertain if T.Y. Hilton, Quenton Nelson will play against 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are going to have to monitor the health of two key pieces on offense this week. Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton provided a spark on Sunday but suffered a quadriceps injury on his final catch of the game, and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson will be eligible to come off injured reserve this week as Indianapolis gets ready to take on San Francisco on “Sunday Night Football.”
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers-Colts: Kyle Shanahan optimistic Jimmy Garoppolo will play; Trey Lance may have to wait a week

177 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters before today's practice. He informed the media that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would be practicing but be limited. Rookie Trey Lance won't practice as he continues to recover from his injury.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Designate WR Dezmon Patmon To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts designated WR Dezmon Patmon to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. This opens a three-week window of time for the Colts to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster. Paton, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs4indy.com

Quenton Nelson likely back, T.Y. Hilton probably out as Colts travel to San Francisco

INDIANAPOLIS – All signs point to the Indianapolis Colts getting one front-line player back for Sunday’s primetime meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, but being without another. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is on track to be activated off the injured reserve list and assume his spot on the offensive...
NFL
Woodward News

Colts Notebook: Nelson returns to practice on busy roster day

INDIANAPOLIS — Quenton Nelson returned to practice Wednesday for the Indianapolis Colts. But the jury’s still out on Braden Smith and T.Y. Hilton. On another busy roster day Wednesday, Nelson (ankle) was one of three players designated to return from injured reserve. The three-time All-Pro left guard was joined by rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Colts Make Four Moves Including Activating Quenton Nelson, Rule Out T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 game against the 49ers. The Colts also ruled out WR T.Y. Hilton. Colts activated G Quenton Nelson from injured reserve. Colts placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve. Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and S Josh...
NFL
theScore

Colts' Hilton won't play on SNF vs. 49ers, Nelson set to return

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a quad injury, the team announced Saturday. The Colts previously designated Hilton as questionable Friday. However, Indianapolis' offense will receive a boost with the return of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. The Colts...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Activate G Quenton Nelson From Injured Reserve, Place S Julian Blackmon On Injured Reserve, Elevate WR Keke Coutee and Safety Josh Jones To Active Roster From Practice Squad

_Indianapolis – _The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Injured Reserve list and placed safety Julian Blackmon on the Injured Reserve list. The team also elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy