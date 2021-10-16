Colts optimistic Quenton Nelson will return from IR in Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts have been without star left guard Quenton Nelson for two games after a high-ankle sprain forced him to the injured reserve list but it seems his return is nearing.

Nelson is eligible to return from the injured reserve list following the Week 6 game against the Houston Texans. He will have fulfilled the requirement of three games missed (Dolphins, Ravens, Texans) and will be eligible to return in Week 7 for the prime-time game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Frank Reich is optimistic that Nelson will make his return for the Sunday night game.

“Very good progress. He’s eligible next week. We’re optimistic,” Reich told reporters Friday.

Losing Nelson has been a big deal for the offensive line even if they have gotten strong replacement production from veteran Chris Reed, who has been a solid asset on the interior.

Before Nelson injured his ankle in the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans, he was having an excellent season. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson hasn’t allowed a single pressure, quarterback hit or sack on 101 pass-blocking snaps.

With the passing offense seemingly finding a groove, getting the unit’s best player to return will help immensely.

The Colts may not have to activate him until the day before the game but it seems Nelson is set to make his return against the 49ers if all goes well.