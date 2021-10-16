CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Barre, LA

UPDATE: Port Barre fugitive arrested on attempted 2nd degree murder charge, out on bond

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOcJM_0cTDMBGe00

UPDATE: According to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, after a $110k bond was placed on JeMarcus Hardy, he bonded out of the St. Landry jail Saturday.

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – An 18-year-old wanted on an attempted 2nd degree murder charge by Port Barre Police has been arrested.

Port Barre Police Chief Don Boudreaux reports JaMarcus Hardy, 18 was taken into custody Friday.

Hardy’s attempted 2nd degree murder charge stems from a shooting incident in Port Barre on June 8, 2021.

Plus, Hardy’s wanted on a warrant for charges resulting from a police pursuit on March 6, 2021.

Chief Boudreaux adds Hardy was already a fugitive from a previous incident when he lead police on that pursuit.

The chief explains that during the pursuit, Hardy crashed through a fence and drove through yards while fleeing from police.

Once the car stopped, Hardy ran on foot and has been hiding from and evading police.

On June 8, 2021 : Port Barre police were called to Osage street in reference to a gun shot complaint.

Police learned that Hardy, while engaged in a physical confrontation with a 17-year-old, pulled a handgun and shot the 17-year-old and ran away.

The juvenile received medical care at a local hospital and was released.

Port Barre Police report that Hardy was shot during a drive by shooting in Opelousas late September; and has been in a Lafayette hospital recovering.


Port Barre police coordinated with Lafayette law enforcement and were able to execute the warrants and arrest Hardy after he was released from medical care on Friday.

JaMarcus Hardy was booked in the Port Barre jail and transferred to the St. Landry Parish jail on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer and a list a traffic violations accumulated from the pursuit.

Boudreaux says Hardy will face a judge for arraignment on Monday, October 18, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Community Policy