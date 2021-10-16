Warm weekend temps make way for a front that will bring cooler weather
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s, keeping our “above average” trend going.
>>> SEE LIVE RADAR HERE <<<
On Saturday night, we can expect a fall front to move through the area.
Scattered showers will happen overnight and early Sunday morning.
Following the front, we’ll have a nice cooldown. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s. Eye on the Tropics: We are still in hurricane season, but things are very quiet. No watch areas are currently in effect.
Eye on the Tropics: We are still in hurricane season, but things are very quiet. No watch areas are currently in effect.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1