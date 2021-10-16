Warm weekend temps make way for a front that will bring cooler weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s, keeping our “above average” trend going.

SEE LIVE RADAR HERE

On Saturday night, we can expect a fall front to move through the area.

Scattered showers will happen overnight and early Sunday morning.

Following the front, we’ll have a nice cooldown. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s. Eye on the Tropics: We are still in hurricane season, but things are very quiet. No watch areas are currently in effect.

