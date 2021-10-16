CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus teases her new era in handwritten letter to fans

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 16 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus would be bidding adieu to her 'Plastic Hearts' era and is all geared up for her next project, one that will take inspiration from the change in both her personal and professional life. According to People magazine, the...

Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Miley Cyrus & Mickey Guyton

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. Even by her standards, Miley Cyrus did something unexpected when she taped her Pride Month concert special earlier this summer. Instead of enlisting her fellow pop stars on the coasts, she headed to her hometown of Nashville, in the middle of the Bible Belt, and rounded up a group of country singers unafraid to challenge...
NME

Miley Cyrus says she feels like Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “was written for me”

Miley Cyrus has reflected on her love for Metallica‘s ‘Nothing Else Matters’, saying she feels like the hit song “was written for me”. Cyrus first covered the track during her Glastonbury 2019 set, and shared a recorded version for recent tribute album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. She also performed the song alongside Metallica on The Howard Stern Show last month.
Miley Cyrus
Cody Simpson
Liam Hemsworth
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus' New Era Of Music

Like the superstars that came before her — Madonna, David Bowie, and Janet Jackson — Miley Cyrus is known for reinventing her image and sound. The "We Can't Stop" hitmaker first rose to fame as a child actor in the role of Hannah Montana for the Disney Channel hit show by the same name. Her role allowed Cyrus to show off her acting skills, as well as her singing ability. We guess it really was "The Best of Both Worlds." After Cyrus' time on "Hannah Montana," she revamped her image and started to release more mature music, such as "Can't Be Tamed" and "Who Owns My Heart." However, her most bold and impactful reinvention came when she released 2013's "Bangerz" album. Cyrus decided to cut her long locks and sported a blonde pixie cut. Cyrus also embraced a more hip-hop sound and was known for "twerking" on stage. Her MTV VMAs performance from the same year with Robin Thicke was described as "scandalous" and a "pop-culture" crime by Rolling Stone.
Miley Cyrus Announces 9th Studio Album

Miley Cyrus is currently in the studio working on her 9th studio album under Columbia Records and Crush Music. This will be her first album after signing with a new label in March. The announcement coincides with the update of MileyWorld.com. Those who sign up for the fans-only site will...
Miley Cyrus Told Concert Audience about 'Panic Attack' Because It Helped Her 'Feel Less Afraid'

With World Mental Health day occurring Oct. 10, there's never been a better time to open up about the mental health struggles many of us — celebrities included — face. Miley Cyrus is one such star, who recently shared with an audience at a concert that she felt a panic attack coming on in hopes that speaking about it would help her feel less afraid. Watch for how Miley's candor helps encourage others to be brave as well.
‘Party In The U.S.A’: The Story Behind Miley Cyrus’ Hit

Miley Cyrus has grown into one of pop’s most provocative artists. First introduced as Disney Channel’s titular character Hannah Montana in 2006, the singer quickly ripped up her teen idol status and became known for her outspoken nature that was just as bold as her vocals. Born Destiny Hope Cyrus...
Miley Cyrus working on next album

Miley Cyrus is working on her next album. The 'Malibu' singer made the announcement on social media as she fed her pigs, and she also shared news of a website relaunch, footage of a performance, and a new photoshoot to her 149 million followers. She captioned an Instagram image of...
Miley Cyrus Reveals People Often Ask Her “Why Do You Sound Like A Man?”

Miley Cyrus came in like a “Wrecking Ball” as she sat down for an interview with “Metallica” drummer Lars Ulrich for a cover story on Interview magazine. During the chat, she revealed all the negative feedback she has received for her low voice. "My whole life, whether in vocal training...
Miley Cyrus Talks Touring & Metallica Collab on 'Nothing Else Matters' With Lars Ulrich

'It feels like it was written for me," Cyrus says of the 1991 song in their Interview magazine chat. Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her rocker side. The "Plastic Hearts" singer sat down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the Fall 2021 issue of Interview Magazine to discuss what it's been like for them to be onstage again after the long COVID-19 pandemic lay-off, hitting up the festival circuit and their fiery collaboration on his band's "Nothing Else Matters."
Miley Cyrus Addresses The Need To ‘Nurture’ Competition

Miley Cyrus sat down for a chat with Mickey Guyton for the Rolling Stones Musicians on Musicians segment and she addressed the need to nurture competition within the industry. Cyrus started by saying, “I don’t even feel that it’s enough for me to be considered one of the best rock singers of this generation, because there’s not enough of them and I want more competition. Not only do I want to share my light, but I love competition.”
Hims & Hers - Miley Cyrus

As Miley Cyrus plays guitar in a bubble bath with her socks and shoes on, she comments that this unique combination is just like her. Another thing that's just like Miley is the singer's customized prescription skincare from hers. Cyrus encourages you to start with a free skincare consultation. Brand:...
