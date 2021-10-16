Succession - Episode 3.02 - Mass In Time Of War - Press Release

In New York, we see where Shiv went after Roman gave her the news that she’d lost out on CEO: straight to Rava’s. Shiv opens with some pro forma acknowledgement that Kendall had grounds to turn on their dad, what with his being the Blood Sacrifice and all, to which Kendall replies by speaking her likely fears out loud: “You tell yourself you’re a good person, but you’re not a good person….Right now, I’m the real you.” The idea that either of them thinks there are any good people in this conversation is adorable. Before long, Roman and Connor have also joined them (the latter having bravely flown back from Croatia “scheduled,” as in commercial — it’s a miracle he survived!!!).

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO