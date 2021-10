Pennyworth is joining his DC brethren on HBO Max. The series, which stars Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth — a.k.a. Batman's future butler and confidant — will migrate to the streaming service for its third season after two seasons on cable network Epix. The move was announced Saturday during the DC FanDome event, along with the news that HBO Max has renewed DC's Titans and Doom Patrol for fourth seasons.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO