These two old school muscle cars go head to head in a race to decide who's faster: GM or Mopar?. When it comes to classic muscle cars, two years stand out amongst the crowd of vintage vehicles. Those years are 1970 and 1969, which saw the production of some of the most remarkable American muscle cars ever to hit the streets of Detroit. Two cars that take the title for most excellent cars to have ever torn up the roads in that time frame are the 1969 Pontiac GTO and the 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda. These cars were known mainly for their engine options which included power output figures of between 370 and 426 horsepower. The ‘Cuda, in particular, is a car that has remained popular in the public eye since its initial conception. So what happens when these cars go head to head in a race to be the fastest car.

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO