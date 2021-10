The stakes in the upcoming Virginia election – now just 15 days away -- could not be higher, says AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler. “Control of the governorship and the House of Delegates are in the balance and the forces who want to destroy our rights are polling within the margin of error,” said Shuler last week, noting that “Anti-worker nominee Glenn Youngkin is a threat to the progress we have made in Virginia over the past several cycles.” Winning in Virginia “could strengthen our case for the Workers First Agenda,” added Shuler, “But we need more people on the ground in Virginia.” Here’s how to get involved:

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO