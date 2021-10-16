CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfinished Business: Let’s have an honest discussion about health care

By Guest Editorial
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Many people in the United States do not get the health care services they need and/or deserve, even if they have insurance. The health care debate in the United States is incomplete. While access to care is essential, the quality of care is just as important. Many Americans have health insurance,...

