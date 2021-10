NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democratic candidate for mayor Eric Adams rallied supporters Saturday in Chinatown. A sea of friends, fans and allies surrounded Adams as he marched through the streets, encouraging people to get out and vote. The frontrunner for New York City mayor says he’s confident he’s done his job, and now it’s up to the voters. “I went over this entire city and shared my vision, and I think now, we’re on the last few days, it’s up to the voters to make the determination,” Adams said. Adams says he plans to cast his ballot on Election Day, Nov. 2, but encourages anyone who wants to take advantage of early voting to do so.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO