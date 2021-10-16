Hazy memories of Alonso's first day in Paradise

It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week? While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation. And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock...

