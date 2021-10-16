CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hazy memories of Alonso's first day in Paradise

f1i.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, Fernando Alonso's first world title - conquered by the Spaniard on this day in 2005 - is but...

f1i.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen labels Lewis Hamilton ‘stupid idiot’ as pair clash again in Texas

Max Verstappen called Lewis Hamilton a “stupid idiot” as the championship rivals clashed in practice for the United States Grand Prix.Hamilton, who is six points behind Verstappen, overtook the Red Bull driver at the concluding left-hander in Friday’s second session in Austin.Verstappen temporarily ran off the track before racing wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton on the start-finish straight at 180mph.Just Lewis and Max wheel to wheel on a Friday...⚔️😮#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Hkbu1ySXxV— Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021Hamilton held the inside line heading into the opening bend, with Verstappen eventually conceding the position.Hamilton raced off into the distance, with Verstappen – who...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

Daniel Ricciardo To Drive Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo

It’s all settled. Daniel Ricciardo will get to drive the 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. For those who might be wondering at home, Daniel Ricciardo is an Italian-Australian driver who currently competes for McLaren in Formula One. He made his debut back at the 2011 British Grand Prix. And since then he’s won eight Grand Prix victories in Formula One. He won his first race as a driver for McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix and in doing so he also won a bet with his boss.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

How does Formula 1 move cars between races?

It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week? While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation. And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Webber: Alonso 'still a bit of a magician' on race day

Mark Webber believes his good friend Fernando Alonso can't rival Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen over one lap, but insists he remains "a bit of a magician" on race day. Alonso's return to F1 this year with Alpine was always going to be about the 40-year-old getting back into the groove and gearing up with the French outfit for next season's regulation change, that will hopefully provide the Enstone squad with an opportunity to progress up the running order.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
f1i.com

Haas: Schumacher Q2 feat will boost team's confidence

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner says Mick Schumacher's achievement in qualifying in Turkey will help boost the team's confidence in the final races of the 2021 season. At Istanbul Park, for only the second time this season, Schumacher made the Q2 cut in qualifying. However, the German's passage into Q2...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

In Austin this weekend the FIA is set to trial a new system that will see laptimes achieved in practice and qualifying by a driver who passes through a double-waved yellow flag zone automatically deleted. The general idea is that it will take away any incentive a driver might have...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Alonso: Herta a 'good fit' for F1, but likely happy in IndyCar

Fernando Alonso believes Andretti Autosport's Colton Herta would blend in well in F1, but the Spaniard reckons the young American charger is likely happy racing in IndyCar. Herta's name continues to pop up amid reports that Andretti Autosport is seeking an entry into Formula 1, with talks about such a plan ongoing between Michael Andretti's motorsport group and Sauber/Alfa Romeo Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Another flying Swede gone way too soon

He wasn't as flamboyant behind the wheel of a racing car as his countryman Ronnie Peterson, but Gunnar Nilsson - who sadly left us on this day in 1978, a little over a month after the Super Swede's tragic death at Monza - was surely a man endowed with an abundance of talent.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First World#Grand Prix#F1#Memory Lost#Spaniard
f1i.com

Alpine junior Lundgaard switches to IndyCar with RLL

FIA Formula 2 racer Christian Lundgaard will be heading west next year, having signed up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan to compete in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Championship. The 20-year-old Alpine junior who currently sits eleventh in this year's F2 championship that will conclude in Abu Dhabi in December made his IndyCar debut with RLL at the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis in August.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

'Complicated' Friday for Alonso in Austin

Friday's practice day at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the 2021 United States Grand Prix didn't go entirely to plan for Alpine, and especially for Fernando Alonso in particular. The two-time former world champion said afterwards that it was 'not a super smooth Friday for us' after being...
AUSTIN, TX
f1i.com

Helmets galore: F1 drivers showcase US GP lids

The US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas always seems to inspire drivers to design special helmet liveries for the Austin race. Texas can be defined by its history - past and present – and by all the great things that the Lon Star State is famous for: BBQ, live music, the Alamo, the Longhorns or the great weather.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

F3 charger Logan Sargeant joins Williams Driver Academy

Williams has announced that FIA Formula 3 winner Logan Sargeant has joined the British outfit's Driver Academy. The 20-year-old American driver who narrowly missed out on winning the title in F3 in 2020, competed with Charouz Racing System this year in the feeders series, finishing seventh overall and claiming four podiums and a win in Sochi.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
f1i.com

US Grand Prix: Thursday's build-up in pictures

Formula 1 has left Europe behind, crossed the Atlantic and landed in Texas for the US Grand Prix where teams and drivers will start the sport's final six-race leg that will conclude the 2021 season. Check out our colorful pictures from media day at the Circuit of the Americas.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

2021 US Grand Prix Free Practice 3 - Results

Full results from Free Practice 3 for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, round 17 of the 2021 Formula 1 season. 2021 United States Grand Prix - Free Practice 3 results. Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps. 1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:34.701s 13. 2...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

US Grand Prix: Saturday's action in pictures

A packed house at COTA was treated to a thrilling and absorbing qualifying shootout on Saturday with F1's protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row. Check out our recap in pictures of the day's action at the US Grand Prix in Austin.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Alpine changed Alonso's F1 engine in Austin for performance gain

The double world champion will start from 19th on the grid at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday after his Alpine outfit elected to take an all-new power unit, forcing a back of the grid penalty. Despite the swap coming on a weekend when Alonso stopped on track in...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Verstappen beats Hamilton to thrilling US Grand Prix pole

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was able to see off the threat from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and take pole position for the United States Grand Prix, in a close-fought, tense qualifying session at the Circuit of the Americas. An accomplished performance from Sergio Perez put the Mexican into third, while Valtteri...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

2021 United States Grand Prix - Race results

Full race results from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, round 17 of the 2021 Formula 1 season. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 56 laps - 1:34:36.552s 2. Keep up to date with all the F1 news via Facebook and Twitter.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy