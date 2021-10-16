Buy Black Business Spotlight

SAN FRANCISCO — RangeMe is working with Qurate Retail Group to expand its Small Business Spotlight program. Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight provides entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups the opportunity to showcase their products on a national stage. By the end of 2021, roughly 160 brands will have been part of the program and have gained exposure on QVC, HSN, and Zulily. At least 100 more brands will join these ranks in 2022 and go live on-air with QVC, HSN, or QVC2 during one of seven recognition months, including Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National Military Appreciation Month, Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Comments / 0